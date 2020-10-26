Confirmed Cases (New cases added as of 3 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26, according to the Tenn. Dept. of Health)

BLOUNT: 3,374 out of 39,141 tested

Deaths: 36 | Recovered: 2,940 | Active: 398

BORDERING COUNTIES: 19,327 | Knox: 12,848

Loudon: 1,643 | Monroe: 1,472 | Sevier: 3,364

Deaths: 153 | Recovered: 17,160 | Active: 2,014

TENNESSEE: 249,866 out of 3,556,087 tested

Deaths: 3,163 | Recovered: 219,230 Hospitalized: 1,098 | Active: 27,473

Editor’s Note: Comparisons are unavailable today due to COVID-19 statistics not being reported for Sunday, Oct. 25.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.