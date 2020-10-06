Blount County saw a new COVID-19 death Monday — bringing October’s total to four deaths in five days, Tennessee Department of Health data shows.
Since the virus entered the county in March, 28 residents have died of COVID-19, putting Blount, tied with McMinn and Hardeman counties, as having the 19th largest number of COVID-19 deaths.
Blount has the 11th-largest population for Tennessee counties at 133,000; McMinn is at 30th largest, with nearly 54,000, while Hardeman has just more than 25,000, or 59th.
Shelby and Davidson counties, which are the first- and second-most populous Tennessee counties, have the highest number of COVID-19 deaths. Knox County, which is the third-most populous, according to census data, has the sixth-highest death rate.
“It’s important to not let our guard down because we’re going into our higher risk time of year where people are indoors more, and the air becomes drier,” Blount Memorial Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. Harold Naramore said.
Two of the four Blount October COVID-19 deaths occurred at BMH between 2 p.m. Oct. 3 and 4 p.m. Oct. 6, said BMH Director of Public Relations and Marketing Jennie Bounds.
In total, 21 Blount Memorial inpatients with COVID-19 have died, Bounds said. Cumulatively, the hospital has had 224 patients with the virus as of Oct. 5.
The hospital currently has 12 patients with COVID-19.
In total, Blount County has had 2,707 total COVID-19 cases since March 20. As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, there were 205 active cases in the county.
“Whether it’s COVID-19 or another respiratory illness, the most-effective form of primary prevention is the combination of wearing a mask, washing your hands and adhering to social distancing,” Naramore said. “The medical science on this is strong, and it’s something we really need our community to continue to do.”
