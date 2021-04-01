The average number of Tennesseans struggling with mental health issues doubled in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Deputy Commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Matt Yancey said.
During a media Zoom event with the Blount Partnership, Yancey told attendees that the typical prevalence of any mental illness in any given year is about 20% of the population.
“If you look at 2020, about halfway through the year, it doubles,” Yancey said Wednesday, citing U.S. Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey that shows 46% of Tennesseans reported mental health issues in 2020.
The goal of the Household Pulse Survey, according to the bureau’s website, is “to measure household experiences during the coronavirus pandemic.” The survey began in April 2020 and is still in progress.
Data compiled from March 3-15 showed that nearly 36 million adults nationwide experienced anxiety and 23 million experienced depression nearly every day for the previous seven days.
Yancey said Tennessee is matching national trends in terms of increased mental health issues.
As pandemic practices became everyday life during summer 2020, the Tennessee Crisis Management System reported an increase in calls to crisis hotlines.
“There was a dip. Early on people were quarantining, staying at home. We didn’t see a lot of folks calling the crisis services,” Yancey said. “As we moved into the summer months, that (increased) pretty significantly.”
While most data surrounds adults struggling with mental health issues, Yancey focused much of his presentation on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on children’s mental health.
“What we know is that about one out of five kids any given year have a mental health diagnosis,” he said. “We also know that COVID-19 made the mental health of our children worse.”
One of the reasons children were so affected by the pandemic is because of school closures, which Yancey said had a “dramatic impact on our children’s mental health” as most children who receive mental health assistance do so at school.
To combat the deficit in children’s mental health care forced by the pandemic, Gov. Bill Lee on Monday, March 29, renewed a mental health trust fund that would “assist K-12 families who are facing significant mental health issues in the wake of COVID-19,” a governor’s office press release stated.
The proposal allocates $250 million for direct clinical services in schools, mental health awareness and promotion, suicide prevention strategies, trauma-informed programs and practices, violence and bullying prevention and early intervention programs.
“The mental health of all Tennessee students is essential to their safety, education and success beyond the classroom,” Lee said in the release.
Yancey called the proposal a “game changer.”
“We know going forward that some people are going to experience the trauma of the pandemic longer than others. I think we’ve got to put a key focus on kids,” he said. “Over time, the impact on kids is probably going to be more than adults.”
The state Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse offers a variety of free mental health resources at tn.gov/behavioral-health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.