Educators have decided to put the countywide One Book Blitz on hold for a year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Maryville City, Alcoa City and Blount County schools agreed to postpone the annual program for elementary students they have collaborated on since 2017.
MCS Assistant Director Amy Vagnier explained that the decision was made now, before most students have returned to classrooms, because this is when she begins to solicit the financial partners that make it possible for every student to receive a copy of the book to keep.
The next title already has been chosen and some of the materials purchased, but the chosen title is kept secret until the event is launched each year. The big reveal for the next One Book Blitz now is expected in February 2022.
