For the third day in a row, the Tennessee Department of Health is reporting a new COVID-19 death in Blount County.
There are a total of 10 COVID-19 deaths in Blount County.
As of 3 p.m. Aug. 7, Blount County had 498 active cases and 735 recovered cases.
TDH is reporting 38,219 active cases, 79,357 recoveries, 5,190 hospitalizations and 1,206 deaths statewide.
