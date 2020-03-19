The annual Spring Sprint 5K road race hosted by the Maryville-Alcoa-Blount County Parks & Recreation Commission has been postponed to June 20 in Alcoa.
The event includes a 5K race and a 1-mile fun run/walk. They begin and end at the Springbrook Recreation Center. Each participant will receive a T-shirt, refreshments after the race and a chance to win door prizes.
Awards will be given to the man, woman and master's winners and to the top three finishers in each age group.
A portion of the proceeds will benefit Blount County's Special Olympics program.
Registration is available online at www.parksrec.com/triple-crown-of-running.html.
