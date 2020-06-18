The Parkway Drive-in movie theater on East Lamar Alexander Parkway will be one of approximately 300 drive-in theaters nationwide to host a livestreamed Garth Brooks midnight concert Saturday, June 27.
The Maryville drive-in, 2909 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, announced on its Facebook page that doors for the show will open at 11:20 p.m. June 27.
“I am so excited to get to play again. I have missed it so much and want to get back to it,” Brooks said in a statement on his website. “This drive-in concert allows us all to get back to playing live music without the uncertainty of what would be the result to us as a community. This is old school, new school, and perfect for the time we are in.”
Brooks had to postpone some of his concerts this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Associated Press reported.
Tickets will cost $100 per passenger car or truck, and tickets go on sale today, Friday, June 19, at Ticketmas ter.com/garthbrooks.
