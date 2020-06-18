McGhee Tyson Airport is experiencing a gradual return to air travel after passenger flights dropped by 95% in April because of the coronavirus pandemic.
While passenger air travel is still low, the airport is not experiencing as much of a standstill as it did during April, Metro Knoxville Airport Authority President Patrick Wilson said during MKAA’s Wednesday, June 17, afternoon board meeting.
“It’s a slow and steady return that’s a little ahead of our (recovery) projections,” Wilson said.
Passenger travel in May grew to approximately 15% of May 2019 numbers. So far this month, air travel is 36% of June 2019 numbers.
While more airplanes are returning the skies each day, many passenger jets remain idled and sitting at the airport, as they have since mid-March.
The board’s Wednesday meeting was the first time members met in person since February. The board held a hybrid-style meeting with some board members sitting 6 feet apart in the 510 Center with other commissioners attending at home via the Zoom video conferencing app. The meeting was open to the public online, but not in person. The board canceled its March meeting because of the pandemic, and held meetings via Zoom in April and May.
Also at the Wednesday meeting, the board approved five one- to two-year contract extensions with airport vendors.
Normally, airport staff would have asked for bids during March and April for contract services and awarded the vendors five-year terms, Wilson said.
During March and April this year, airport staff members worked with the existing contractors to have them provide reduced services while airport employees picked up the slack.
“This sets us up until the dust settles to know where we want to be for the next five years,” Wilson said.
The board approved one-year contract extensions with Common Grounds Landscape Management for landscaping; Cook’s Mechanical for heating, ventilation and air conditioning maintenance; Service One for electrical and mechanical maintenance; and Waste Management of Tennessee for garbage and recycling services. The board also approved a two-year contract extension with Kone Inc. for elevator and escalator inspection.
