Because of the increase in COVID-19 cases, Pellissippi State Community College has canceled plans for an in-person August commencement ceremony for its 1,151 spring and summer graduates.
The college announced Friday, July 17, that it decided moving forward with the specially scheduled ceremony would not be safe.
The Knox County Health Department reported 91 new positive COVID-19 cases Thursday. Federal officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other agencies visited Knoxville last week after declaring the area a hotspot for the coronavirus.
Pellissippi State’s summer graduates will be notified by postcard when their diplomas are available for pickup, and the college also will offer all 2020 graduates photo opportunities on campus when it is safe to do so, President L. Anthony Wise Jr. said.
Spring and summer graduates will be allowed to walk in the college’s next commencement ceremony as well.
“We are so proud of the diligence and resilience our 2020 graduates have shown, completing their associate degrees under what have been the most unusual and stressful circumstances in the 46-year history of our college,” Wise said. “Pellissippi State is a family, and we want to celebrate with our graduates who have worked so hard to reach this milestone. But, like with our individual families, the health and safety of our Pellissippi State community is our top priority.”
