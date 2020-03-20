A student at Pellissippi State Community College has self-reported a positive test for COVID-19 today, March 20.
The student has not been on campus for the past two weeks and has been under self-quarantine throughout that time, the college announced. However, Pellissippi State would not identify which campus or even which county.
Pellissippi State officials announced yesterday that the college is moving all of its classes and student services online for the remainder of the spring semester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.