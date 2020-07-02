Pellissippi State Community College announced Friday, July 2, it has learned an employee who was at the Hardin Valley campus last week has tested positive for COVID-19.
The employee was not showing any symptoms Friday, June 26, while on the second floor of the Goins Administration Building and in the Facilities reception area.
The college said it has consulted with the Knox County Health Department and is following its recommendations. Pellissippi State has blocked off the areas for cleaning by its facilities staff and notified all the people who were in extended contact with the employee on campus.
The Health Department has deemed this a low-risk exposure, according to Pellissippi State. The employee wore a mask and practiced social distancing while on campus.
The Hardin Valley Campus will reopen to the limited number of employees and students who have appointments on Monday, July 6, as scheduled.
Pellissippi State announced in March that a student tested positive for the coronavirus.
Beginning next week four of the five campuses will be open to employees, but those who can work from home are expected to continue doing so. The Division Street Campus will remain closed for the summer, as in previous years.
The only students allowed on campus during this Stage 3 opening of the college are those who make in-person appointments with Enrollment Services and those students who have a class or lab on campus during this summer session.
All who go to a Pellissippi campus at this time — faculty, staff and students — are required to answer COVID-19 screening questions, wear face masks in buildings and practice social distancing.
