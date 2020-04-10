Before the coronavirus pandemic hit, Pellissippi State Community College knew students needed a safety net because unexpected expenses could derail an education.
That’s why a “Student Opportunity Fund” was included in the recent Campaign for Pellissippi State, which raised more than $14 million for several initiatives, including a new workforce development center to be built on the Blount County campus.
“Thank goodness that we had some resources already shored up,” Aneisa Rolen, executive director of the Pellissippi State Foundation, said this week. “We have been deploying them as fast as we can.”
Typically it might be a flat tire or need for emergency child care that could keep a student from classes.
“Now that they’re home, many of their needs are resulting from a loss of income,” Rolen said. “The bills are still coming even though they may not have unemployment yet or aid from the federal government.”
Food insecurity long has been a problem for many community college students. In 2016, when the Pellissippi Pantry began to offer free food to low-income students, the college knew if its students were in high school that 60% would qualify for free or reduced-price meals.
With the economic effects of the pandemic, food insecurity is a greater problem, and Pellissippi State was ready with a creative solution. In a fortunate coincidence First Bank had provided food gift cards before the effects of the pandemic began to hit.
“I don’t know how we would be able to provide support from this point forward if it were not for that type of support,” Rolen said, since with shortages large food purchases aren’t an option. “The gift card/gift certificate method of distribution is really what we’re having to rely on from this point forward. Thank goodness for our donors.
“Blount County and our East Tennessee region, they embrace Pellissippi State and our students. Right now I feel that rally of support for Pellissippi State students,” she said. “They are the community’s essential employees, and it’s critical they finish their semester so we have the next crop of employees to fill those job gaps and get our community back on its feet.”
Tech support
Another area where the college is providing support while campuses are shut down because of the pandemic is with technology, since classes moved to an online format March 30.
Before spring break, Pellissippi State asked teachers to have students complete a three-question survey to assess possible technology needs, and more than 3,500 responded.
While 99% said they had access to a smartphone, that meant 51 of those who responded did not even have that tool, and Audrey Williams, the college’s vice president of information services and chief information officer, said she recognizes that because the survey was online, the numbers without technology may be higher.
Some 95% said they had reliable internet access off campus, and within two weeks a larger number of those who initially didn’t have access had solved that problem themselves, she said.
Some 93% said they had access to a computer, with an additional 4% saying they might be able to access a laptop or other device.
Before everyone left campus, the college had gathered more than 100 laptops. “We raided the classroom carts and reconfigured the computers to be able to be used off campus,” Williams said. The foundation chipped in about a dozen more through the Student Opportunity Fund.
Although the classroom laptops weren’t equipped with cameras, Pellissippi State had placed an early order for devices at $22 each. “The same ones now you can’t get anywhere but used for over $100,” Williams said.
The college already had a pool of 50 hot spots for internet access that students could check out and has added another dozen.
As requests for equipment came in, one staff member that Williams said was termed “our Amazon picker” gathered equipment and sterilized and bagged it for pickup.
“Now we’re doing deliveries,” she said. “We send out two computer techs at a time.” They don’t just drop off the equipment but will wait to see that the student can successfully set up the system and will be there to answer questions.
By the middle of this week, the college had deployed 64 laptops.
“Although early on students may have said, ‘Yes, I have a laptop at home,’ once they start trying to operate some of the software that their classes require, it really challenged the ability,” Rolen said. “Our faculty members have worked really hard to find a way to just make it work in an online environment, and kudos to them for their creativity and their ability to shore up their online classes to compensate for that lack of ability for some of the students at home to run some of those software programs.”
The college’s help desk also has been working to give students in programs such as media production access to large files they had stored on college servers. “We’ve been able to find ways to provide them access to those projects so their work is not lost and they can continue on,” Williams said.
Now she’s looking planning for the potential to need more webcams to proctor exams. “We’re scouring all of our vendors to see if someone has gotten a secret shipment of webcams we can get our hands on,” she said, and she’s investigating software that would allow students to use their mobile phones as webcams.
Streamlining
In mid-March, Pellissippi State launched “Panther Help,” giving students one email address, pantherhelp@pstcc.edu, to access a care team for any type of support they need to make it through the rest of this unusual semester, and teams within the college are collaborating even more than before.
The foundation also adapted how it handles the Student Opportunity Fund. “We knew we had to change the way we administer this fund very quickly in order to keep up with the demand and administration of the fund,” Rolen said, so instead of relying on staff referrals, the foundation is allowing students to make requests directly.
It also moved from writing checks to direct deposit. “It really streamlined the process and made us realize that wow, we could do this moving forward,” she said.
Williams said Pellissippi State already had laid a foundation of technology, but now the forms that staff thought about making digital “some day,” are being converted. “Some day came,” she said.
“We’re going to emerge from this a better institution on a variety of levels,” Williams said, from technology to communication.
“We’ve always been a great team, but this has really challenged us to stretch ourselves professionally and personally, and as Audrey says, we’ll be a better institution,” Rolen agreed.
“We’ve always been a very student-centered institution. Just because we’ve had to disperse to our homes, that has not changed, at all,” Williams said. “It’s probably even more so because we understand the stressors that everybody is under, and we’re there helping. We’re Pellissippi Strong. We have our Start Strong, Stay Strong, Finish Strong motto and, by golly, we’re living it 110% this semester.”
