Anybody 16 and older now can register for a COVID-19 vaccine appointment for the week of April 5 at Blount Memorial Hospital.
On Monday, March 22, the Tennessee Department of Health announced all adults ages 16 and older would be eligible for a vaccine beginning April 5.
BMH Director of Marketing Jennie Bounds said the hospital will have limited Moderna, Pfizer-BioNtech and Johnson & Johnson doses available for the week of April 5.
The hospital also changed its eligibility requirements — people requesting the doses no longer have to be Blount County residents or patients of Blount Memorial Physicians Group.
See blountmemorial.org/covid-19_vaccine.php to register.
