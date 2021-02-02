COVID-19 vaccination appointments have been extended to people ages 70 and older as the Tennessee Department of Health expects increased vaccine allocation to the state, the agency announced.
“Tennessee is expecting about 93,000 doses of these vaccines this week, a 15 percent increase in the state’s previous weekly vaccine allocations,” the TDH announcement stated Feb. 1.
Appointments were available only to people ages 75 and older before Monday’s announcement. On Tuesday, Feb. 2, the 70-and-older population got the go-ahead to sign up with their county’s health department. Blount County residents can use signupgenius.com/go/blount-priority-list to register for a vaccine appointment.
TDH’s announcement stated Tennessee may be able to expand vaccination appointments to the state’s vaccination plan’s Phase 1b and those ages 65 and older as soon as March, if vaccines continue to be allocated as expected.
Phase 1b of the state’s plan includes first responder operations personnel and K-12 and child care staff.
Blount Memorial Hospital, which is offering vaccines to people ages 75 and older with a primary care physician belonging to Blount Memorial Physicians Group, will continue to prioritize vaccination for those 75 and older, BMH Director of Marketing Jennie Bounds said.
“ ... (B)ut we also will be adding those who are age 70 and older as additional vaccines are available,” Bounds emailed. “We continue to express our interest in receiving regular shipments of vaccine to help support the state’s distribution plan here in Blount County.”
The hospital receives vaccines from the state regularly but not on a scheduled basis.
When vaccines arrive, physicians reach out to qualifying patients and assist them in setting up appointments, Bounds said.
As of Feb. 1, Blount County had reported administering roughly 4,246 second vaccine doses, or 3.19% of the projected county population in 2019. An additional 5,337 people or 4.01% had received just their first doses, TDH data shows.
