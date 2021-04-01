Pilot Flying J gas stations will offer a $75 incentive to employees who get a COVID-19 vaccine.
“Our team members and drivers have been on the front lines keeping our travel centers going and the economy moving since the start of the pandemic,” Pilot CEO Shameek Konar said in a press release Thursday. “We are incredibly proud of their dedication to serving our guests and supplying fuel across North America. Now, as the COVID-19 vaccine becomes more available, we hope to make it easier for our team members who choose to get vaccinated.”
Pilot encourages but does not require employees to get a vaccine. For more information about Pilot's COVID-19 response, visit pilotflyingj.com/covid-response/.
There are two locations in Blount County — 1701 W. Broadway Ave. and 1907 Marriott Road.
