On his last day as Maryville College president, Tom Bogart said he hadn’t had much time to reflect in the past few months, but in some ways his journey has been a circle.
“One theme of the last decade has been building the resources — financial, operational, cultural — to handle the next recession or the next challenge,” Bogart said during an interview in his Fayerweather Hall office Tuesday, June 30. “The challenge came in a way that none of us anticipated.”
When he announced last year that he would end his term as the 11th president of Maryville College, Bogart planned to take a lot of vacation time after the academic year ended.
Instead, even on his last day in office, he was continuing the work of planning students’ return to campus amid the coronavirus pandemic and updating the board of directors on the budget.
“It’s really been satisfying to see the way that the whole college community has navigated the crisis to this point,” he said. Although it isn’t over yet, “we’re in a good place.”
Enough
The country was coming out of the Great Recession as Bogart came to Maryville, and with an economic boom, many students opted for work instead of higher education. Tennessee’s push to make community and technical college affordable through aid such as the Tennessee Promise and Reconnect scholarships also attracted many students to those institutions.
Maryville College reached record enrollment in 2014 and 2015, but the most recent years have seen three straight of declining enrollment.
“We’ve had enough to do everything we needed to do and not enough to do everything we wanted to do,” Bogart said.
Final numbers for the next semester won’t be known until after classes resume in August, but the pandemic did have an impact.
“We’re on track to have not a completely full campus, a campus that will have a smaller enrollment than what we anticipated in January, but enough,” Bogart said.
The plan for all first-year students to live alone and to reserve space for when people are exposed to COVID-19 and must be quarantined will lower the capacity, he noted.
“A pandemic is terrible,” he said, “but I think there’s been a renewed appreciation for resilience, for a broad education and for personal relationships, and that’s what we do.”
Solid ground
Financially, Bogart said, “We’re as comfortable as we can be in an uncomfortable time.”
The college ended every fiscal year in the black while he was president, including the one that ended this May 30. “We operated with a surplus,” he said. “That wasn’t easy. That reflects on the great work of everyone.”
Maryville announced March 18 that it would move spring semester classes online, and by March 31 the college was ready to give students some of their money back.
“We gave prorated refunds of room and board,” Bogart said. “We did it quickly. We did it before we received a penny from the federal government, or even knowing what we would get from the federal government.”
Bogart said the college is grateful for the federal coronavirus relief funding it received, but that roughly $700,000 was about half of the amount returned to students.
The college also recognized early on that federal emergency relief funding for students would be limited to U.S. citizens who had filed a financial aid form. So it followed the same process to calculate relief for all students but found other funding for those ineligible for the federal aid.
“Maryville College from the day it was opened has emphasized access to a good education for every person who can benefit from it, not every man, not every white person, not every U.S. citizen. Every person,” Bogart said, and that led the move to treat every student equitably.
“How you behave when things are really difficult indicates who you really are, and I think that Maryville College in this time that is difficult has been living out that fundamental imperative,” he said.
Bogart also sees the continued contributions to the college this year as a good sign. “In a dicey financial time for people, we exceeded our annual fund goal,” he said, showing people see Maryville College as a good investment and still made giving to it a priority.
Partnership
Before he took office, Bogart noticed that the relationships between Maryville College and the surrounding community were much more positive than other town-gown situations. A welcoming reception for his family was held in the newly opened Clayton Center for the Arts, itself the result of a collaboration between the college and cities. Mayors of both Maryville and Alcoa attended, and Bogart learned both were MC alumni.
He discovered people who were connected not only because they were alumni, but perhaps because they or family members had worked at the college, attended music lessons on campus or simply walked in the woods.
The strength of local relationships is evident through the pandemic.
The college and Blount Memorial Hospital have been partners in many ways since the hospital was built, and this summer the college allowed health care workers to stay on campus instead of returning home. Bogart said it shows the strength of friendships when you don’t hesitate to ask for help and aren’t always tracking who owes whom. A crisis isn’t the time to be exchanging business cards, he said.
On another level, the community stepped up to provide food and other items for students who remained on campus, some through the summer. As Bogart said, it was treating them like “our students,” even those who weren’t Blount County natives.
In the past year the college formed a Partnership Advisory Group that serves as an umbrella for many other interests connected with the college, including business, government and others.
“People take for granted the close working relationships not only between the college and the community but across the community,” Bogart said. “It’s not like this every place.”
Bogart’s predecessor, Gerald Gibson, was a leader in strengthening the college’s relationship with the Presbyterian church and larger faith community, and Bogart said that has evolved even further in recent years.
The college also strengthened relationships with groups it already had a connection with, from RT Lodge to the Great Smoky Mountains Institute at Tremont.
Those relationships received outside recognition early this year when MC earned the Carnegie Community Engagement Classification from the Carnegie Foundation.
Maryville College’s partnerships with educational institutions range from high school to graduate level.
In addition to dual enrollment programs with high schools, the college has been hosting students with developmental disabilities learning job skills through Project SEARCH.
Touting the pathway available between Pellissippi State Community College and Maryville, Bogart likes to say, “You turn right out of their campus, you drive down Lamar Alexander (Parkway) and you turn right into our campus. You don’t even have to turn left. It’s that easy.”
Maryville also has developed programs with several colleges that allow students accelerated pathways to degrees in areas including engineering, nursing and veterinary medicine. Both institutions benefit, Bogart said. “We get really talented, ambitious students, even if they’re only here for three years.”
Still, Bogart said, “There’s a real desire to grow beyond only undergraduate programs” at Maryville College.
That’s a process that could take eight to 10 years, a timeline longer than Bogart thought he should remain.
Building on history
Some changes over the past decade have been very visible on campus, most notably the comprehensive interior renovation of Anderson Hall, completed in 2015.
Plans are in place for more. “We absolutely need a new lab science building,” Bogart said. “We are overflowing the Sutton Science Center, and we need to add that capacity.”
The college also has made progress in renovating athletic facilities, including the Alumni Gym, but many more projects are on a master plan the college commissioned.
Other changes have been less visible, from revamping the curriculum to building on the college’s history of welcoming every individual, such as extending same-gender partner benefits, finding funding for undocumented students and creating new opportunities for veterans and other nontraditional students.
When Bogart was applying for the job at Maryville College in 2009, he recognized that the 2019 bicentennial would be virtually just around the corner. Ultimately the events spanned from a coloring book for elementary students through a performance of Handel’s “Messiah” featuring several alumni soloists.
“The right time to hand over leadership is when things are in a positive direction,” he said.
Handing over the college to its 12th president following the bicentennial seemed like a good, positive time, and Bryan Coker will take office today, July 1.
Bogart said he was attracted to Maryville College because it already was good, and he believes it is even better today. Still, he said, “I believe that the best days still lie ahead.”
“What I really want is when I come back here, let’s say 10 years from now, is for it to be even better,” Bogart said.
The work of the past several months hasn’t left much time for planning his own future, so Bogart is hoping for a bit of sabbatical, which he hasn’t had in two decades. If the situation allows, he also plans to travel with his wife. They’ll celebrate their 28th wedding anniversary this month.
