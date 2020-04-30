The COVID-19 pandemic closed schools and canceled state testing, but teachers wouldn’t let it stop a tradition in place since Prospect Elementary opened.
A pep rally before TNReady testing in April always features a surprise dance by Prospect teachers, so Monday, April 27, the school posted a video on its Facebook page of staff dancing to “We’re All in This Together.”
The song from the 2008 movie “High School Musical” was on fifth grade teacher Greg Hathcock’s mind even before the pandemic restrictions closed schools last month, and he knew many of this year’s Prospect students were watching the show on Disney’s new streaming service.
Hearing the phase “We’re all in this together” repeated through news coverage of the coronavirus response solidified the choice for this year’s tune. “It was kind of like a sign when I kept hearing everybody say that,” Hathcock said.
He’s been part of organizing annual teacher dances since before coming to Prospect when it opened in the 2011-12 school year.
At Prospect, fourth grade teacher Emily Tucker usually does the choreography but wasn’t available this year, and weeks of after-school rehearsals weren’t an option either.
So late last week Hathcock gave teachers 24 hours to respond whether they wanted to participate, and then he sent out simple choreography broken down to 18- to 20-second spots.
Editing the performances together was a challenge, but Hathcock’s daughter is home from college and helped him use the iMovie Video Editor to place two together side by side.
The video finishes with a solo performance by Principal Heather Byrd.
But that’s not the only tradition Prospect teachers plan to maintain. The fifth grade graduation ceremony usually includes students sharing favorite memories, awards and a music video featuring their teachers.
Teacher Jessica Ernsberger recorded students’ favorite memories recently using a Google Hangout meeting, but she, Hathcock and Amy King haven’t settled on their video.
“We’re still working on that,” Hathcock said.
