A student at Pellissippi State Community College self-reported a positive test for COVID-19 Friday.
The student has not been on campus for the past two weeks and has been under self-quarantine throughout that time, the college announced. However, Pellissippi State would not identify which campus or even which county.
Before PSCC learned of the confirmed coronavirus case, the school announced on Thursday it was moving classes and student services online for the rest of the spring semester in response to the pandemic, and the school plans to reschedule its graduation celebration.
PSCC made the decision after the White House and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended social gatherings be limited to 10 or fewer, a Thursday press release from the college states. All PSCC events through May 11 have been canceled. Spring commencement and the nursing pinning ceremony, originally planned for May 10 both are postponed, and will be held in person when there is less risk of spreading the virus.
"We know this is not the semester you imagined. It is not the semester we imagined. But we will get through this together," PSCC President L. Anthony Wise Jr. emailed students, faculty and staff. "We have a dedicated group of employees working every day to ensure we cover all our bases so we can finish the semester Pellissippi Strong. This includes everything from offering advising and tutoring online or by phone to making sure our work-study students and part-time employees get paid, even if their jobs change to duties they can do remotely."
PSCC's Business and Community Services also suspended all non-credit classes. Instructors are working on plans to reschedule the community courses.
Although credit classes are moving to an online format, at least one computer lab on each campus will continue operating during normal hours, the release states. There will be a reservation system put in place after the college's extended spring break ends March 29 to ensure no more than 10 people are in a lab at one time. Instructors may meet with nine or fewer students in a lab while practicing social distancing measures and keeping at least six feet away from each other.
The novel coronavirus spreads mainly from person-to-person through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes, the CDC says. These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people and the virus is contracted when a droplet is inhaled. As of Friday, March 20, Tennessee has 228 confirmed cases of the coronavirus.
Most patients diagnosed with the new disease — COVID-19 — develop only mild symptoms and are required to self-quarantine at home for two weeks, according to the Associated Press. However, patients with other medical complications may develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia, which can be fatal.
"Although these are challenging circumstances, I look forward to the day when we can gather in community on campus once again," Wise said.
