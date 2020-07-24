BLOUNT COUNTY
Board of Education will meet in regular session at 5 p.m. Thursday, July 30, at the Central Office, 831 Grandview Drive, Maryville. The meeting may be accessed online through Zoom at www.blountk12.org under District Calendar.
