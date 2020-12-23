Within the past seven days, Blount County has received two batches of COVID-19 vaccines — an eventual inoculation against the coronavirus pandemic.
However, the recent approvals and shipments of doses have raised questions about what vaccines are, how they’ll affect people and when the general public might get them.
To answer some of the most pressing questions, The Daily Times teamed up with Blount Memorial Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. Harold Naramore. Here’s what he had to say.
Q: I saw that the State Department of Health is saying some of the vials of vaccine could have enough for one or two additional doses instead of the three that were expected. Did you find that to be the case at Blount Memorial? If so, were you able to vaccinate more than the 975 hospital staffers?
A: We did learn that some of the vaccine vials had more than three doses in them, which did allow us to vaccinate more individuals. We administered a total of 1,167 vaccines from the first shipment. No vaccine was unused.
Q: Have any side effects been reported?
A: We have had no major side effects attributed to the vaccine. What we have heard from most is that they had a little arm soreness for a day, and in some cases, a light headache and/or fatigue.
Q: Why should people get a vaccine?
A: Getting the COVID-19 vaccine is something that each of us should do for a couple of reasons.
First, we need to have enough individuals take the vaccine so that we can develop herd immunity — then we can really take control of this virus and stop letting it control us. We can return our lives back to the “normal” that we all love and miss so much.
I suspect that if enough people take the vaccine to develop herd immunity, we will probably be able to function without masks, return to having large gatherings and see our economy start to thrive again.
It’s important for us all to play a role in responding to this global pandemic, because it’s not just ourselves we are protecting. In taking the vaccine, we’re decreasing the spread in our community, but we’re also protecting the more vulnerable in our community.
Secondly, this illness is very contagious and spreads quickly. It puts a lot of people in the hospital, too, and sadly, many are dying from this virus.
In addition to the number of people who are becoming ill and/or dying, the virus is also leaving unpredictable longer-term complications that we may not see the full effects of for 18-24 months and beyond.
You don’t just “get COVID” and recover in two weeks. There may be neurological effects, damage to your heart or problems that develop in the gastrointestinal system. We also know, too, from early indications, that cognition — or memory — can be impacted. These things are all challenges that individuals may face, but at this point, we don’t know the total downstream impact.
As we all know, COVID-19 has impacted our country in so many ways. It’s prevented our children from being able to go to school and participate in full-time, traditional learning. It’s also prevented a number of our neighbors in Blount County and across our country to have jobs to support themselves and their families, which has placed tremendous strain on their own fiscal and mental health.
We can’t continue to let these things happen.
Q: What is the science behind a vaccine? Specifically, what does it do to the body?
A: It’s a really complicated process when you look at what a vaccine does to the body. But, in general, vaccines cause your body’s immune system to strengthen to be able to fight whatever virus they’re geared toward.
For this vaccine, the messenger RNA gets into your cells, and then your cells produce the proteins on the spikes of the COVID-19 virus — and then the proteins go into your system.
Your immune system sees those, and then it makes antibodies to those proteins. The antibodies are important because, when they bind to the spikes on the virus, they prevent it from being able to attach to your cells.
Essentially, the vaccine provides your body a way to prevent the virus from being able to attach to your cells.
Q: If you get the vaccine, will you still be able to spread the virus?
A: The medical science is unclear on this at this point, as we’re still learning a lot about the virus. I think that in the next eight to 12 weeks, we’ll know more definitively about this question.
Q: How many people need to get a vaccine for society to be safe from COVID-19?
A: The real answer is probably around 65-70% for it to be considered full herd immunity.
It will take some time to get to that number. But think about it in small increments — if 30% are vaccinated quickly, that’s not herd immunity, but it’s a lot better than no one being vaccinated. If 50% of people are vaccinated, again, it’s not herd immunity, but it does impact both the spread of the virus and the number of cases.
So, every bit that you gain, you’re decreasing the spread of the virus and the potential number of new cases.
Q: Where will people be able to get the vaccine?
A: Vaccines will eventually be widely available at commercial pharmacies such as CVS, Walgreens and Walmart, among others. There may be opportunities for some physician offices and/or health departments to have them available in limited supplies, but those details are not readily available at this time.
Q: When do you anticipate everyone who wants a vaccine will be able to have one?
A: I suspect that by the end of March to early April, vaccines will be widely available for anyone who wants one.
Q:Can pregnant women get it?
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists say that there is no indication that they can’t be taken. However, there is not a lot of research in this subgroup.
Q:Children?
A: The Pfizer vaccine has been approved for ages 16 and older, but the Moderna vaccine is not available for children.
Q: Will people who have already had COVID-19 still be able to get the vaccine? Why?
A: Yes, if they choose to take the vaccine it is available to them. Having COVID-19 does not mean you have lifelong immunity. We still do not know how long you are immune from COVID after you’ve had it.
Q: What side effects have people experienced?
A: The side effects that some individuals may experience include low-grade fever, fatigue, muscle and/or body aches, and headaches. These are all normal responses to the body building protection, and they typically last a day or two.
Q: Should people be worried about the vaccine’s potential long-term effects?
A: All of the existing data indicates it is safe, and I am confident in it, too. I’m confident enough that I took the vaccine, and my wife, also a physician, has taken the vaccine. We also have recommended that my daughter, a young healthy physician, take the vaccine.
Q: Will this vaccine be a one-time thing? Or will people need to get a COVID vaccine for years?
A: While we don’t know for sure, I think it’s very likely that we will have to take it on a seasonal basis for at least the next one to three years — and maybe longer. We likely won’t get enough herd immunity by the time the next wave rolls in around next fall. I think it’ll take that amount of time before vaccines are widely available around the world and enough people take them before we really kill COVID.
I don’t think we’re going to have another year like 2020, but I do think we’re going to have years where we have COVID around, much like we have the flu around more prominently in some years.
