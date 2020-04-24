On Easter, the bells of Townsend’s churches rang in unison for five minutes.
It was something that happened across the county, but it meant something special to the city nestled on the peaceful side of the Smokies.
For the first spring in a long time, Townsend has been diminished to its resident population of around 500 people.
Typically, that number is much higher as thousands of visitors stream in via Lamar Alexander Parkway to visit Cades Cove.
But now a sign telling visitors they’ve entered the Great Smoky Mountains National Park is accompanied by two more: one that reads “road closed” and another that reads “park closed.”
Those words have been a kind of death knell to the Townsend business community. Restrictions brought on by COVID-19 have stopped traffic, shuttered storefronts and bringing normal life to a screeching halt in a city dependent on tourism.
There are other signs, too: printer paper scrawled with black marker. “Due to COVID-19, the Gallery will be closed until further notice,” a note taped to the Townsend Artisan Guild’s door reads.
In front of the gallery there’s a small Blessing Box that gets packed with groceries a few times a week, a small sign of neighborliness amid the social doldrums.
Just beyond the box, families and friends are using greenways along Lamar Alexander Highway more than usual. Many are eager to see the city open once again, but they’re also scared sickness could be brought in from visitors.
“We’re going to have to take it a step at a time and see what happens,” Townsend Mayor Ron Palewski said. “Most of the people are going to drive through the Cove. Most of them are going to stay in their vehicles to begin with.”
He said he wants people to continue being cautious and follow guidelines, but he knows businesses are hurting and that some of them are even facing extinction.
To tour or not to tour?
Palewski recently wrote a letter to Townsendites. “We should have a celebration the likes of which Townsend has never seen before,” he wrote, explaining he wanted to partner with IGA Manager Greg Dean and other city leaders to have sort of a business-reboot festival.
“I already see a glimmer of light at the end of the proverbial tunnel,” he added.
That glimmer is enticing many to declare the necessity of opening back up. Carmen Simpher, owner of Little Arrow Outdoor Resort, has been open to a small extent after more than 500 cancellations. She said her business is considered essential because it provides shelter and she wants to see visitors flood the town again.
“I live in Townsend, my family does, I see both points: There are essential businesses but then there’s a scare of visitors coming into town,” she said. “We can’t discriminate: Tourists are valuable to our community and we want to show them hospitality.”
Not every hospitality business has been able to keep their doors open, however. Talley Ho Inn has been closed and owner Michael Talley said that even though businesses like his are hurting, he knows the city’s people are good at bouncing back.
“I think with the Townsend community, individuals have more of a sense of resilience,” Talley said. “We have a steadfast way of just going about what we’ve always done knowing that it’s always worked, that the structure of our community insulates us from disaster.”
That’s one advantage of being a mountain town on the verge of urban society.
Businesses are having to practice that resilience in more than one way. Beyond the plastic shields at the IGA grocery checkouts or the curbside pickup some restaurants have adopted, things are changing internally as well.
Byron Begley owns Little River Outfitters Fly Shop. He started to modify his business model early on in the crisis, moving to mail delivery. When things get going again, Begley said he’ll be putting social distancing tape on his floors and relying more on internet sales.
But he’s seen the external evidence of loss around him, too.
“When I drive to work and when I drive home, I have a sense that restaurant business is very slow and several are closed,” he said. “I know people are hurting.”
“This isolation, you really feel it,” Talley said. “Having that alleviated is going to be wonderful.”
Not only are Townsend businesses waiting for good news regarding small business loans that may help them weather the oncoming economic storm, they’re also looking for instruction from local and state governments about what to do next.
Townsend’s fate rests on just how soon those “closed” signs will be gone. That, in turn, depends on when GSMNP comes to an understanding with local, state and national leaders about when it can open America’s most popular national park.
‘This too shall pass’
Closure signs are not the only reminders of the virus’s impact scattered throughout Townsend.
In the middle of town there’s another sign, Kinzel Springs Missionary Baptist Church’s marquee: “This too shall pass,” it reads.
Pastor Steve Burgess said he was reminded of the phrase because of Christian music artist Dallas Holm’s song of the same name when he posted those words. He’s been sending his congregation text messages and devotionals, trying to encourage them. He said he knows businesses will suffer, but there’s hope, too.
“We don’t know what’s going to happen,” he said. “We know God’s in it and we know that he will take care of us, just like he promised.”
On Friday, Gov. Bill Lee announced restaurants and retailers will be able to reopen April 27 and April 29, respectively, at 50% occupancy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.