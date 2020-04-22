Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell joined Knoxville area mayors Wednesday morning to discuss economic recovery plans for the region after Tennessee businesses begin to reopen May 1.
On Monday, Gov. Bill Lee announced he would not extend the Safer-at-Home order currently in place — giving many companies the OK to open as soon as April 27.
“We plan to keep the same social distancing guidelines in place even beyond and into the next few weeks,” Lee said at the press conference. “We’ll continue to have the same restrictions with regard to social gatherings, the numbers around people in social gatherings. This change is primarily about businesses and businesses being able to open up.”
Lee added that which businesses would be allowed to open first has not yet been determined.
Mitchell, along with county mayors from Jefferson, Anderson, Loudon, Roane, Sevier, Union and Knox counties and city of Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon, announced their support of Lee’s measure Wednesday.
“Our counties are connected in a myriad of ways,” Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs said. “Some East Tennesseans work in one county and live in another. We cross county lines to go out to eat, to shop, to experience the great outdoors, to visit our friends and relatives and to take vacations. We are all committed to work together as a region to help each other out. “
Each of the mayors said a gradual opening of businesses and an increase in COVID-19 testing after May 1 is necessary.
Mitchell said Blount County could see another testing site open as soon as this weekend — just before businesses would have the go-ahead to reopen.
“The health department is working on setting up a testing site this weekend at William Blount High School, where we can do the mass testing,” Mitchell said. “We’re going to test more people.”
Blount County Health Department Director Robert Schmidt said in an email that details for the new testing site still are being worked out.
As for specific regulations once businesses do reopen, Mitchell said he would collaborate with Maryville City Manager Greg McClain and Alcoa City Manager Mark Johnson to establish guidelines by the end of the week.
Each of the mayors asserted that while the counties will reopen, stringent health measures must continue.
“Our communities have been equipped with the health guidance we need to be smart and cautious in protecting each other as we get back to work,” Sevier County Mayor Terry Frank said.
Mitchell added it will be the actions of individual people that will help Tennessee to continue to flatten the curve.
On April 22, the Tennessee Department of Health reported Blount County had a new case of COVID-19 for the first time in six days — bringing the grand total of those who had tested positive in the county to 47.
“We do not want to undo all the progress we have made under the safer-at-home orders or invite restrictions back on our citizens,” Mitchell said. “Let’s work strong. Let’s work honest, and let’s all work together.”
