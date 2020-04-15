As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise nationwide, health care professionals and politicians alike have chimed in about the importance of having access to ventilators, but few of these people actually know how the machines work. That job, according to Walters State Community College Director of Clinical Education Catherine Everhart, is left up to respiratory therapists.
Respiratory therapists are medical workers who specialize in offering treatments and therapy to patients with a variety of breathing issues.
“There are so many things respiratory therapists do diagnostically that people just don’t realize,” Everhart said. “We’re kind of like one of the best-kept secrets.”
‘They’re everywhere’
One of the therapists’ main jobs is assisting with the set-up and monitoring of ventilators — machines that push oxygen in and out of the lungs.
“A ventilator does the opposite of what we do as human beings,” Everhart said. “We drop our diaphragm and create a negative pressure, and air goes from the atmosphere into our lungs. Ventilators apply the pressure. They actually push the air into the lungs and allow us to get higher concentration of oxygen.”
Ventilators recently have been brought to the forefront of people’s concerns as more people testing positive for COVID-19 are having to be hospitalized and ultimately ventilated — which is where the expertise and training of respiratory therapists come in handy.
“You don’t just put someone on a ventilator,” Everhart said. “You have to assess them and get their ideal body weights. You have to determine how much volume their lungs would require, or you can blow someone up. It sounds like it’s simple, but it’s not.”
Respiratory therapists go through a two-year training program, which includes courses about the anatomy and physiology of the lungs, how to work breathing machines and different types of lung diseases.
“In terms of what classes a nurse takes in regards to the lungs, they have five hours during their two years,” Everhart said. “We have two years.”
After the program, respiratory therapists are required to take two board exams before they are certified to practice in a health care setting.
Once certified, the therapists are the go-to people for setting up and monitoring ventilators.
“Respiratory therapists are everywhere from the beginning. When a patient is admitted in the emergency room, there are therapists there all the way up to the floor or the ICU or the neonatal unit,” Everhart said. “They’re everywhere.”
Ventilators at BMH
Tennessee has 758 adult and 120 pediatric ventilators statewide, Tennessee public health officials announced in Gov. Bill Lee’s March 18 COVID-19 press conference. The officials also reported they had ordered an additional 570 ventilators.
Locally, Blount Memorial Hospital, which is licensed for 304 beds including 16 critical care beds, has 17 ventilators.
BMH Public Relations Manager Josh West said that in addition to these ventilators, the hospital also has equipment that could function as ventilators if needed.
Machines that can be transformed into ventilators usually are BiPAP machines, Everhart said. However, using BiPAP machines as ventilators comes with risks.
“Typically, these patients do not have the tube down their throat, and therefore you run the risk of getting the room contaminated with aerosolized particles with the COVID virus,” she said.
The transformed machines would be operated and monitored by respiratory therapists. If other health care professionals were to be put in charge of the machines, Everhart said there could be dangerous consequences.
“I don’t feel that other people are qualified to do it, and I think any time you ask a respiratory therapist, that’s what you’re going to get,” she said. “Doctors may understand why they’re doing what they’re doing, but what to do and how to do it — unless they’re pulmonologists — there’s not that many people who understand the intricacies of these machines.”
Blount Memorial has not yet had to transform machines into ventilators as the hospital has had only two patient deaths as a result of COVID-19, West said. One of the deceased patients, according to the patient’s family, was ventilated for 10 days before he succumbed to the virus.
Altogether, the hospital employs a total of 30 respiratory therapists to operate the 17 ventilators.
“Traditionally, (respiratory therapists) work in defined areas,” BMH Public Relations Manager Jennie Bounds said. “However, in preparation for a potential COVID-19 outbreak and as part of the hospital’s preparedness plan, respiratory therapists have undergone cross-training to help support additional inpatient volumes.”
But despite working in all corners of the hospital, having to potentially transform machines into ventilators and being on the front lines when a patient with the coronavirus has to be ventilated, many respiratory therapists feel underappreciated, Everhart said.
“Nobody knows about us. They talk about all the doctors and all the nurses and all the paramedics, but no one knows about us,” she said. “I just feel like the recognition has been so poor, but we are there, and we have been, and as long as you need air, there’s going to be a respiratory therapist.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.