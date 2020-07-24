Sweet P's Barbeque & Soul House, 3725 Maryville Pike in Knoxville near Rockford, will remain closed until at least Tuesday, July 28, because an employee may have been exposed to the coronavirus.
The restaurant closed Friday, and it will reopen once the employee gets tested for COVID-19 and the test comes back negative, co-owner Chris Ford said.
Ford met with his employees, and they decided together that closing the restaurant temporarily was the right call.
“We’re really respecting everybody’s comfortability,” Ford said. “This is the first time we’ve had to do this."
The downtown Knoxville Sweet P's Barbeque, 410 W. Jackson St., remains open.
