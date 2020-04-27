Blount County residents and visitors were able to dine in at local restaurants Monday for the first time in more than a month after Gov. Bill Lee issued an executive order calling for the gradual reopening of the economy.
Lee signed Executive Order 29 on Friday and deleted language in Executive Order 17 — signed on March 22 — prohibiting dining in at restaurants to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Executive Order 29 went into effect at 12:01 a.m. April 27.
Rick Ford, owner of The Soup Kitchen in Alcoa, which reopened Monday, anticipates the same type of slow start.
“It’s been steady and that’s good,” Ford said. “I’d rather start at a slow pace. As the guidelines allow, I’m hoping in the next three to four weeks we can be in full operation.”
Ford said the restaurant reopened Monday with limited hours and a smaller staff after being closed for more than a month.
The Soup Kitchen managers provided their employees with masks and gloves. Additionally, the restaurant took chairs out of the dining room to limit the amount of seating.
“There have been no problems today,” Ford said Monday. “Everyone has been self-distancing, including our employees. We’re following the guidelines with the gloves and the masks and over-cleaning.”
Other restaurants such as Amici and Sullivan’s, both in Maryville, will keep the dining areas of their businesses closed indefinitely to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
However, Sullivan’s, which has been closed for several weeks, will open on Friday for takeout and delivery, General Manager Amy Anderson said.
“We’re not sure when we will open the dining room,” Anderson said. “We’re just going to see where it goes with everyone else. Just to be safe.”
Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell voiced his approval of reopening the county’s economy at a press conference with East Tennessee mayors April 22.
“While the governor’s orders may be expiring, the virus is still a serious threat, and it will take all of us continuing to implement preventive safety measures to keep the spread of the virus very low,” Mitchell said.
Further, Mitchell, along with Alcoa Mayor Clint Abbott and Maryville Mayor Tom Taylor, released a joint statement Friday declaring their support of the gradual reopening of businesses.
“As mayors, we are glad to hear the plans for a safe, slow and phased reopening of our economy,” the joint press release stated. “Our community has sacrificed so much and our economy has suffered. We recognize our citizens need to work to support their families and we are encouraged by the governor’s announcement today.”
The first step to reopening the economy, according to Executive Order 29, is to allow restaurants to reopen for dine-in service at 50% of the business’ capacity. Restaurants also are required to practice social distancing and proper sanitation, according to the order.
If businesses fail to adhere to the expectations outlined by the order, the governor or other state officials have the authority to issue additional health and safety measures, Executive Order 29 states.
Corie Gouge, state health department assistant planning coordinator, said local health departments will work with restaurants to ensure restaurant workers know the state’s guidelines and the importance of following them.
“Our expectation is that everyone should follow the guidelines because we all have a part to play in mitigating the spread of COVID-19 in Tennessee,” Gouge said in an email. “Department of Health environmentalists will consult with food service establishments and inform them of the guidelines and will reinforce how important it is for establishments and patrons alike to follow the guidelines to protect public health and safety.”
According to Blount Partnership’s Director of Communications Jeff Muir, the opening of restaurants will be a “slow process.”
“I don’t think you’re going to see a mad rush into restaurants,” Muir said. “I think it’s going to be a slow process, but I think in time we’ll be able to see it grow.”
Days after giving the OK for restaurants to reopen, the governor announced the second step to reopening the economy — allowing hospitals to perform elective procedures beginning May 1.
Such procedures were banned per a March 23 executive order stating that any non-emergency procedures would be canceled indefinitely.
However, Blount Memorial Hospital said in a Monday press release that the hospital would have to review the Tennessee Health Association’s Returning to Elective Surgery and Procedures Preparedness Attestation before committing to allow elective procedures.
“Based on our immediate review of the document, it appears the work we’ve been doing in recent weeks has us in a good position to care for our community,” Chief Medical Officer Dr. Harold Naramore said.
As the economy continues to reopen gradually, Muir said that though people are eager for businesses to return to normal, such normalcy may take time.
“It’s just a matter of people,” Muir said. “People have been cooped up for so long. There’s still that fear of going out, and so it’s going to take time for those fears to go away.”
