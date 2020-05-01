RJ’s Courtyard has permanently shuttered its doors after 31 years in business. The restaurant temporarily closed at the start of April because of the coronavirus pandemic and will not reopen.
“On April 6 the governor’s ‘stay at home’ order made it necessary to close,” according to a statement from the restaurant. “After careful consideration, our family has made the difficult decision not to reopen.”
Gov. Bill Lee first issued a “safer-at-home” order on March 31 that was less restrictive, and RJ’s Courtyard first offered carry-out with curbside service, RJ’s Courtyard President Earl Whaley Jr. told The Daily Times, but the alternative model didn’t work well.
“The business was pretty anemic,” Whaley said. “A lot of our business during the week is relying on business people. (The governor’s executive orders) pretty much eliminated that business.”
As people started working from home, Sunday church services also moved online, and the restaurant’s normal after-church crowd wasn’t ordering food.
While the coronavirus pandemic played a role in closing the restaurant for good, Whaley said it was time to shut down as there weren’t any family members willing to manage the business. All Whaley family members now work in other fields.
“We are all doing fine in our careers,” Whaley said. “It’s something we tried to keep going, but it’s tough to keep going when we ran out of family members to oversee it.”
He added running a restaurant is a 24/7 undertaking, and when most people aren’t working is when managers must work the most.
“We don’t blame any of them for not wanting to run a restaurant,” Whaley said.
The Whaley family opened the buffet-style restaurant Robert’s Steaks & More in December 1988. When the establishment evolved into a full-service restaurant in 1992, the owners changed its name to RJ’s Courtyard Restaurant. The name came from late former co-owner Robert Jones.
“... We have enjoyed hosting family gatherings, birthday parties, business meetings, Christmas parties, rehearsal dinners and even weddings,” according to the restaurant’s statement. “We will always look back at those moments with fondness and appreciation of the opportunity to be part of those celebrations.”
The statement thanked restaurant employees for their hard work and noted RJ’s Courtyard gave many Blount County citizens their first jobs.
Whaley said providing a first-job opportunity for community members was one of the best aspects of owning the restaurant.
“It was great,” he said. “That’s one of the rewarding things that kept us going longer than a lot of other businesses.”
Employees who worked at cooks beginning at RJ’s Courtyard moved onto bigger culinary roles such as working at Blackberry Farm, and other employees also have used the initial work experience to move into other professions. For example, a Whaley family friend used his job at RJ’s to put himself through nursing school, and he is now a nurse at Parkwest Medical Center.
The RJ’s statement also thanked customers for their patronage.
“We leave you now with a sense of gratitude of the opportunity to serve you these many years and sincerely hope you have many warm memories of the times you honored us with your business,” the statement concludes.
Customers with unused gift cards can call the restaurant at 865-970-7777 to arrange for refunds.
SavoryRootz, another Blount County restaurant, also has apparently closed. All signs from the SavoryRootz location at 1366 N. Wright Road, have been removed, the building appears empty and its phone number has been disconnected.
No other information was available.
