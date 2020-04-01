Curbside service at Rockford and Fairview Elementary schools is allowing students to pick up library books twice a week while the buildings are closed because of COVID-19.
Using Google forms, families can request materials in advance, and the librarians have them ready for pickup from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. At Rockford that coincides with when families pick up free meals for any child 18 and younger. Although Fairview isn’t a meal site, library media specialist Suzanne Costner recognized families are likely to be out already picking up food from another school at that time.
Both Costner and Rockford library media specialist Jennifer Walker were inspired by the Blount County Public Library’s curbside service during the coronavirus pandemic, and they are following similar safety precautions, such as putting books in quarantine for a few days before they are checked out again.
“I have a lot of kids come in every day wanting a new book when school is open,” Costner said, so she knew they would be looking for more to read while home. Tuesday was Fairview’s first day offering books, and Costner said, “Even in the rain we had three families.”
Rockford began last week and had 10 families pick up books in one day.
Blount County Schools already has online the contents of school libraries through the Destiny Library system. Users can search the catalogs not only by title, author and other terms, but also reading grade levels and Lexile ranges, another measure of reading ability.
Walker begins teaching Rockford students in first grade how to use the online catalog. “All of my kids have it bookmarked on their Chromebooks,” she said.
Costner made a video of how to access the system and asked Fairview teachers to share it through the online platforms they are using to connect with students, such as Seesaw and Google Classroom.
Because Fairview’s library includes more than 350 ebooks and audiobooks, students there don’t even have to pick up a hard copy. The digital collection ranges from sports biographies and graphic novels to classics such as “Anne of Green Gables” and “Black Beauty.”
Of course the librarians are ready to make suggestions, too. “Tell me what your kids like,” Walker said. Whether it’s animals or video games, she can find a book.
She knows authors including Mo Willems, Alan Gratz and Dan Gutman are popular with young readers, as well as the Magic Tree House series and “Dog Man” graphic novels.
Although Walker is in her fourth year as Rockford’s librarian, she previously was a classroom teacher. “I found that I had a passion for connecting kids with books,” she said.
Lap time reading with youngsters is important for the memories as well as the literacy skills it builds, she noted. Walker recalls her parents reading “The Monster at the End of This Book” to her. “My mom and dad both did Grover’s voice,” she said, referring to the Sesame Street character who leads readers through the book.
At a time when families may feel stuck at home, Walker said, “A book can transport you anywhere in the world.”
And Costner noted that if families are struggling with limited internet access at home, one child could be reading a book while another is accessing online lessons.
