As the first buds of spring began to open, Terry Weber was enthusiastic about the opportunities that awaited The WordPlayers.
The East Tennessee Christian theatrical troupe had a busy 2020 ahead: a summer musical, “Footloose,” at The Bijou Theatre in downtown Knoxville; an October show at Erin Presbyterian Church; a holiday production of “The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe” at Pellissippi State’s Clayton Center for the Arts; and a touring production for Advent that would make the rounds to area churches and some schools.
But then the ship was broadsided by a COVID-19 torpedo, and every single plan was scrapped — up to and including a planned weekend staged reading at Maryville College’s Clayton Center of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.” Up until Monday, the plan was for Weber, the company’s artistic director, and two other members of the WordPlayers troupe to perform a socially distanced reading on the spacious Clayton Center stage for a limited audience of masked attendees.
Alas, those plans were canceled Monday because of rising COVID-19 numbers throughout East Tennessee, Weber told The Daily Times.
“We’ve known from the beginning, when we first approached the Clayton Center in late October or early November, that we would have to be flexible and be able to change course at any time,” Weber said Monday afternoon. “We got into last week with no one pulling the plug and thought that maybe we had made it, but over the last 72 hours, the numbers have spiked pretty significantly, and that led the powers that be to make the decision this morning.
“It’s understandable, and we’ve made the decision that we are going to do a recorded streaming of it, assuming we can get a quality recording in the next several days and that we can get it edited in time and all that kind of stuff. But we are committed to making that happen.”
And, he added, the plan is to still do the recorded reading from the Clayton Center stage. He and his WordPlayers peers, Gracie Belt and Davion T. Brown, are working with Cherie Compton and Blake Smith of the Clayton Center to expedite the recording as quickly as possible in order to make it available to the public before Christmas. According to Compton, it will be available on both the Clayton Center and WordPlayers websites beginning at 1 p.m. Christmas Eve through New Year’s Eve and will be free to view — although donations will be accepted.
And while it won’t be the same as an in-person performance, it will still provide a little holiday magic to patrons of the arts who need a little good cheer this Christmas season, Weber said.
“The cool thing about this adaptation of ‘A Christmas Carol’ is that it’s based almost entirely on Dickens’ own prompt script edited down from his novella to do as a solo staged reading,” Weber said. “He did it about 120 times in his career in the 1850s and early 1860s, and I was able to obtain a copy through a former colleague at (the University of Tennessee), Jed Diamond. I was able to take that and put together an adaptation for three readers.
“It’s kind of cool to see what Dickens chose to keep in and what he chose to cut when he was doing it as a staged reading. It does include all of the people’s favorite sections they’ve become familiar with, but I think there will be some sections they haven’t heard as well because of what Dickens chose to keep in. It will be an exciting and fun experience for everybody.”
Staged readings are familiar territory for The WordPlayers. The company launched a staged reading series a few years back at The Square Room in downtown Knoxville, and when COVID-19 forced Weber and his colleagues to scrap the majority of their 2020 plans, they pushed forward with a revised staged reading schedule. Rather than launch in the spring, as the pandemic was beginning, they postponed until June, did a second in September and a third one last month. The plays themselves were switched out to accommodate a smaller cast, but by socially distanced standards, Weber added, it was a modest success.
“We did find because we were able to do that staged reading, it was a very satisfactory experience for everyone involved,” he said. “We were able to keep the cast safe and do the readings without masks, and the audience of 50 or less all wore masks. And to a person, they told us afterward, ‘Thank you so much; it’s great to come out and experience something live.’
“It’s just so different than watching a performance on Zoom or even on live TV, and they found it was a very satisfying experience. When I found out the Clarence Brown Theatre (on the UT campus) wasn’t going to do their annual production of ‘A Christmas Carol,’ that’s why I pitched this idea to the Clayton Center and said, ‘Maybe the WordPlayers should step up and do that.’”
Like other professional performers, Weber and his castmates threw themselves into preparation for this weekend’s now-canceled shows, but they’ve also spent the past several months making their first WordPlayers film. Artistic associate Ethan Norman wrote a script for the company’s touring Advent show, but when the performances themselves were sidelined, the WordPlayers regrouped and shot the script as a high-quality video. There was a learning curve, of course, but with videographer Cole Liles on board, “Sleepers, Wake!” has opened up an exciting new avenue of creativity, Weber said.
“We went into this project knowing little to nothing about making a high-quality video, but changing the script from a stage play to a screenplay, and then using Cole’s skills with the camera and editing and recording equipment, we’ve produced something we’re very proud of,” Weber said. “We made the final cut available one week before Thanksgiving — the first Sunday of Advent — through a link on our website, where patrons can pay any donation and will be able to watch the 36-minute film as many times as they want during the entire season of Advent.
“We feel very blessed. The Lord has taken care of us, despite the fact all of our plans changed pretty drastically. We’ve been able to stay very busy, and thanks to our donors and patrons, we’ve been able to stay in business. I don’t know if it’s sustainable for much longer if we can’t get large crowds back into the theater in the next year or so, but we’ve been very blessed.”
And future video productions might well be one of the ways the company can remain financially and creatively viable until the pandemic subsides. Liles and Norman already are in talks to begin work on one — or more — of the six scripts Norman has written. They won’t, Weber added, take the place of the company’s primary mission — live theater — but they’ll certainly offer the actors another outlet to showcase their talents.
“We’ve had to take some creative risks and stretch ourselves imaginatively, and really just trust that the Lord was going to guide us toward our goal of doing excellent art for the kingdom and the community,” he said. “We didn’t want it to be shoddy, and that’s not to say it’s by any means perfectly done technically or artistically, but we are proud of the quality of it and learned so much through that process. And who knows? Maybe The WordPlayers aren’t just a theater company. Maybe we’re also a video production company, because we think we will definitely step out and put on video at least a couple of more projects we have in the works.”
The end goal, Weber continued, is to keep the arts alive, in whatever form the market and the circumstances can bear. Right now, the primary concern is safety — of the performers and the audience members — and whether it’s a last-minute switch from a live reading of “A Christmas Carol” to a videotaped one, or a film like “Sleepers, Awake!,” the mission is the same: to touch the hearts and minds of those who crave the wonder and beauty of a theatrical experience by dedicated artists.
“That’s one reason we want to thank the community, at least the parts of it aware of the plight of performing artists and the pain for us that we’re not able to do what we’re gifted to do, at least on the same scale,” he said.
“We’re grateful for the support and encouragement, and we want to acknowledge our blessings. We still have the opportunity to use our talents, if we have the attitude to continue with ways that allow us to do that.
“We’ll continue after the first of the year in figuring out a way to bring a black history show to the community. It’s titled ‘The Ends We Seek,’ and it’s also written by Ethan Norman, and we’re hoping to do it as a live tour into schools and churches — but we’re also thinking of doing a video of it and maybe having both options available.”
For the holiday season, however, the show must go on — even if it is a digital one. As disappointed as some patrons likely feel over the cancellation, the performers feel it even more keenly, but ensuring safety for all is a more pressing concern, Weber said.
“It is disappointing, because we were talking in rehearsal the other night about how excited we were to move into the theater. We can only try to stay patient and faithful and eventually do these kinds of live performances again and experience these things together in the future.”
