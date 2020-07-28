The Class of 2020 receiving diplomas Tuesday was the smallest in Blount County Schools this year, but the ceremony was historic.
Just eight students participated in the commencement held at the BCS Central Office, and the seal on their diplomas was a nod to Everett High School, which opened in 1922 and closed in 1977.
Now the seal represents the Samuel Everett School of Innovation, the umbrella for four programs that opened in the historic building in 2018.
Last year’s graduates of the Future Ready Academy walked in the commencements for their previous high schools, since they had spent little time at Everett.
This year marks the first separate ceremony for Future Ready graduates, although they also were allowed to walk at the Heritage or William Blount high school ceremonies this year, too, explained Justin Ridge, BCS coordinator of innovative and alternative programs.
Some of the 18 students chose to participate in two ceremonies, he said.
One Future Ready student participated in a ceremony BCS held in May for graduates entering military service, when other graduations were postponed because of precautions to stop the spread of COVID-19.
Students in the short-term AIM Academy and STAGE Academy participate in the Heritage or William Blount ceremonies. The fourth program at SESI is Preferred Flex Academy, for kindergarten through grade sixth.
The final Blount County graduation ceremony this year is scheduled for 8 p.m. Friday, July 31, at William Blount High School.
