Blount County saw 51 new COVID-19 cases among children ages 5-19 in the past week, Oct. 18-24.
The state Department of Health reported 21 new cases among school-age children on Friday, Oct. 23, the largest single-day number since it began reporting the data on July 19.
Blount County also had 12 new cases on Oct. 21. Before last week the highest number of new cases in a day had been 13, on July 21.
Maryville City Schools Director Mike Winstead said last week he believes a number of cases in the district's high school may have been from socializing either locally or while traveling during fall break.
Maryville High School has had nine student cases and one staff case since it returned from break Oct. 15, and, with quarantine requirements, five of the school's administrators were out last week.
MCS also reported four student cases at elementary schools since they returned from break: three at John Sevier and one at Foothills.
During a briefing to Maryville City Council on Friday, Oct. 23, Winstead said he understands the University of Tennessee's decision to cancel its fall and spring breaks.
While he doesn't expect to cancel spring break, Winstead said Maryville may consider a staggered restart, like it did at the beginning of the school year, to limit contacts.
Winstead noted that MCS has about 5,200 students and 900 employees, and called the 39 total cases the district had as of that morning "negligible."
He also explained that those cases required quarantine for more than 350 students, keeping them out of school and extracurricular activities for 14 days. The district knows of only one of those students who subsequently tested positive for COVID-19.
About 20% of Maryville students were learning online at the beginning of the school year, but Winstead said that 150 returned to campus after the first month and 188 after fall break. That brings to 86.5% the number learning in person, and families will have another opportunity to change in December.
Maryville is the only local district providing The Daily Times with cases both by school and whether they are students or staff members. Alcoa and Blount County have refused, citing privacy concerns.
In the past week, Alcoa City Schools reported its first case at the elementary school, and Blount County Schools reported nine new cases, five students and four staff members.
The totals since schools reopened now stand at 13 in Alcoa, 44 in Maryville and 80 in BCS.
Attempts by The Daily Times on Saturday, Oct. 24, to reach representatives for the private Apostolic Christian Academy, Clayton-Bradley Academy and Maryville Christian School were unsuccessful.
