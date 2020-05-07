As distance learning winds up, local public schools all have plans to continue offering free meals to children into the summer.
The districts began providing free meals to any child 18 and younger after school buildings closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Blount County Schools will continue delivery and curbside pickup on Mondays and Wednesdays until May 20 at seven schools: Eagleton Middle, Heritage Middle, Lanier Elementary, Mary Blount Elementary, Union Grove Middle, Rockford Elementary and Townsend Elementary.
From June 1 until July 17, BCS will offer only curbside pickup.
Maryville City Schools will continue its current meal program on Tuesdays and Thursdays through May 21 at four locations: Foothills Elementary, High Praises Church, Maryville High School and the Maryville Housing Authority administration building, 311 Atlantic Ave.
From June 8 to July 17, Maryville plans to offer a summer meals program at the high school.
Alcoa City Schools plans to continue its Monday and Wednesday curbside pickup at the high school through Monday, June 29, although there will be no distribution on Memorial Day, May 25.
