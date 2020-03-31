With classrooms closed because of the coronavirus pandemic, educators are sending hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes to others in the community who may need them.
In the past week, Blount County Schools has sent a couple of pickup truckloads of donations to the Blount County Sheriff’s Office and Blount Memorial Hospital, according to Stan Burnette, student services supervisor.
Maryville City Schools also sent a truckload of hand sanitizer to the hospital.
The schools aren’t alone pitching in.
“We are receiving masks, manufactured and homemade, gloves, hand sanitizer, meals, snacks — a little bit of everything, every single day,” said Josh West, public relations manager for the hospital. “This response from our community has been wonderful, and we can’t thank our community enough for stepping up to help during this challenging time.
“Based on our current supply on hand and the projected daily use of these supplies, we are not in critical need and are not completely out of stock,” he said. “However, we don’t want to find ourselves in a critical need for specific types of items, as many items we typically order are being rationed to all hospitals and/or delayed.”
So the hospital still is accepting donations daily.
“We are trying to ensure that if these items are unavailable or not available in the quantities we typically receive that we have an alternate plan to keep our employees safe and able to continue caring for our community,” West said.
The community’s donations of cloth masks have allowed Blount Memorial to conserve valuable supplies, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.