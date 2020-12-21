Blount County officially has its second batch of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Around 10:45 a.m., the health department received Moderna vaccines, Blount County Health Department Director Robert Schmidt told The Daily Times.
No further information was available.
These doses will go to more people in Phase 1a1 of the Tennessee Department of Health's COVID-19 vaccination plan — first responders, home health care providers, student health care providers and staff members, and residents of long-term care facilities.
Read Tuesday's edition of The Daily Times for more details.
