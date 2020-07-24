Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett visited Blount County Public Library’s early voting site Friday evening as part of an effort to see what voting looks like during the coronavirus pandemic.
Hargett is visiting multiple polling locations across East Tennessee to encourage voters to take advantage of the state’s early voting period, which began July 17 and runs until Aug. 1, three days before the primary.
Poll workers in Blount County are required to wear either face coverings or protective shields and to sanitize surfaces, hands, voting machines and door handles.
“Everywhere I’ve been, I’ve been so impressed with the diligence and dedication of poll workers,” Hargett said.
At the library’s early voting site, a long hallway marked with blue tape leads to the polling room. The tape markings are spaced in 6-foot increments to the library’s front entrance to maintain physical separation as constituents enter to vote.
“You have a lot of space in here for people to social distance,” Hargett said while standing in the hallway. “That’s great.”
He said that while the state is starting to see plenty of voters casting their ballots early, there’s also been an increase in absentee ballot requests.
“As soon as we started developing these plans, we took an aggressive approach, and we started making sure that any Tennessean over 60 years of age knew they had access to an absentee ballot,” Hargett said.
However, Hargett noted that sending a ballot by mail may also be problematic. For instance, when voters place a ballot in the mail they might doubt the mail reached its final destination.
“And you sure don’t want to find out on election day that it never got there,” Hargett said.
Early voting provides a way to avoid large crowds, and by heading to a physical polling place, voters can feel certain they cast their ballots correctly, he said.
At each early polling location, Hargett asks voters if they feel safe while casting their ballots. So far, Hargett said that every voter has told him they do.
Hargett asked husband and wife Jason and Lauren Lang that question Friday evening, and their response was the same.
“It’s very similar to early voting in other years, but with different precautions in place,” Lauren Lang said.
