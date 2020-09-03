Confirmed Cases (New cases added as of 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, according to the Tenn. Dept. of Health)
BLOUNT: 2,076 (+44) out of 23,642 (+304) tested
Deaths: 17 (0) | Recovered: 1,753 | Active: 306
BORDERING COUNTIES: 10,789 (+125) | Knox: 6,736 (+107) Loudon: 942 (-31) | Monroe: 828 (+44) | Sevier: 2,283 (+5)
Deaths: 95 (+4) | Recovered: 9,383 | Active: 1,311
TENNESSEE: 159,546 (+1,715) out of 2,260,931 (+26,633) tested
Deaths: 1,815 (+18) | Recovered: 141,568 | Active: 16,163
Hospitalized: Current: 897 (-15), Total: 7,125 (+64)
Editor’s Note: The state made changes to the method of its calculations Thursday, including adding a category to reflect active hospitalizations but also merging inactive and recovered into one total, making it impossible to accurately show daily increases and decreases in recovered and active cases.
