For Seymour High School’s Class of 2020, which already had lost much because of the coronavirus, the theft of more than 220 signs with their photos this week was one more blow.
“It’s heartbreaking,” said Nick Hamilton, father of senior Jaden Hamilton.
Kim Lawrence was a leader in the effort to create the signs. Not only is her daughter Ella a senior, but as a teacher she taught many members of the Class of 2020 three times, in kindergarten, fifth grade and seventh grade.
When the idea for the signs was spread through the Facebook group Adopt a Senior SHS Class of 2020, the community rallied to cover the cost for all the signs in less than 48 hours, Lawrence said.
Nick Hamilton, an Seymour alum himself, watched the Class of 2020 grow up with his son and was glad for the opportunity to provide the signs through his company, Artcraft Printers.
“We tried as a community to give them something,” he said, when many activities had been canceled because of COVID-19 restrictions and they still aren’t sure when a graduation ceremony may be held, possibly in July.
Lawrence and a small group of others spent four hours assembling the signs and creating a display on the hillside across from the high school. “That’s just what we do for our kids,” she said of the effort.
The plan was for the display to stay up for a week and then the seniors each to take theirs home as a keepsake.
Lucy Shular, who works in the Seymour Junior High cafeteria and owns Sign Gypsies Sevier delivered additional signs for the display and created an area for seniors to have their photos taken.
Wednesday afternoon, May 13, families began to arrive for a celebration, complete with cake. Seniors hadn’t been near classmates for about eight weeks.
“It was joyous,” Shular said. “It was great to see them smiling.”
“We had a great time Wednesday,” said Jim Thornton, whose son Wendell is a senior.
But when he drove along Boyd’s Creek Highway around 6:30 a.m. Friday, May 15, Jim Thornton said, “All I saw were the little wire bases.”
“It’s pretty despicable,” he said of the theft.
Shular already had passed by the schools on her way to set up a display at The King’s Academy that morning.
“She sent me a photo of an empty field,” Lawrence said. “I said, ‘Quit pulling my leg.’”
“It’s just a shame to have one more thing taken away from them,” Lawrence said. “It just adds to the long list of disappointments they’ve had.”
Along with the senior signs displays from Sign Gypsies Sevier that were stolen, letters and other items Shular planned to use for orders over the weekend and next week. With no time to replace them she’ll pull letters in other colors to complete names and create other displays. “We’ll do whatever we’ve got to do to make it work,” she said.
Lawrence, Shular and others are holding out hope for a happy ending. “I just wish they would return them for the sake of the students,” Shular said.
If not, Hamilton said, “Hopefully we can figure out a way to reprint them, “ so the students still will have a keepsake. But with the high demand for such signs, finding a supply of the corrugated plastic sheets to make them could be a challenge.
The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft and asks anyone with information to contact Lt. Breeden at 865-774-3932. Callers may remain anonymous.
