The East Tennessee Regional Health Department, under which the Blount County Health Department falls, switched COVID-19 testing labs on July 16 in an effort to speed up testing, which had slowed under the former lab to take almost two weeks for results, officials said.
“We made a change in our laboratory vendor for processing of tests as part of our ongoing efforts to expand and improve testing availability for Tennesseans,” Blount County Health Department Director Robert Schmidt said.
The local Health Department, 301 McGhee St.. in Maryville, previously was using American Esoteric Laboratories.
COVID-19 tests could have been sent to any of the 14 AEL labs across the state, East Tennessee Regional Health Department Public Information Officer Corie Gouge said. The closest AEL location is in Morgan County.
“They’re all sister facilities of AEL, Gouge said. “So (the results) could be distributed to any AEL location.”
Now BCHD, along with 14 other health departments in the region, will send COVID-19 test results to Aegis Sciences Corporation in Nashville.
The Knox County Health Department, which operates independently of a regional department, also is looking to expand its laboratory access.
Knox County Health Department Communications Director Kelsey Wilson said the department currently uses AEL and the Tennessee Department of Health state lab.
“We do anticipate adding additional labs in the future,” Wilson said, adding that results are taking an average of 10-12 days to return. “We hope by diversifying the lab portfolio, moving forward it’ll cut down on those lag times.”
East Tennessee Regional Health Department officials made the decision to change labs because of the long wait times patients were having to endure before getting back the results of their COVID-19 nasal swabs.
Gouge said on average, AEL returned results within 7-14 days. Aegis is expected to post results online within 48 hours.
“That definitely is very beneficial to help our patients,” she said. “When you get tested, you’re asked to quarantine until you get your test results back, so that definitely helps with that.”
The Metro Public Health Department in Nashville also recently made the switch from AEL on July 9 after 312 Nashville residents weren’t informed of their positive statuses for weeks, The Associated Press reported. This was the third time AEL delayed Nashville results.
Gouge said that getting results back quickly has positive benefits for communities because it enables health departments to contact trace and advise positive-testing patients of next steps.
“With a good turnaround time, we can ensure that we are following up with our patients and those they’ve been in contact with,” Gouge said. “We can notify their contacts so they can be put in quarantine, and get in contact with those that they’ve been around.”
As of 3 p.m. Thursday, July 23, the Tennessee Department of Health reported 46 new cases of COVID-19 in the county, bringing the total positives to 709. Seven Blount Countians had died and 346 have recovered from the virus.
COVID-19 drive-thru testing is available at the Blount County Health Department Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. until noon. Patients don’t have to have symptoms or be Blount County residents.
