The Smoky Mountain Scottish Festival and Games board of directors is canceling the 2020 event, which had been scheduled for May 16-17 on the Maryville College campus.
The board decided to not reschedule the 2020 festival but to begin looking forward to next year's games, May 15-16, 2021.
Staff immediately will begin contacting sponsors, patrons, clan conveners, vendors, entertainers, and other contractors and partners to complete cancellation details and start planning for 2021.
The staff also will post a method for requesting advance ticket refunds on the www.smokymountaingames.org website.
Last year, more than 10,000 people from across the country and as far as Canada attended the event, which had about 40 vendors, according to board President Bill Kilgore.
With recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to limit the spread of coronavirus, canceling the May event was the responsible thing to do, he said. Given the multiple variables involved and number of other Scottish festivals scheduled throughout the year, rescheduling in 2020 was not practical.
Instead, he said, the board will focus on making the 2021 Smoky Mountain Scottish Festival and Games bigger and better. Early-bird ticket sales will begin Feb. 1, 2021.
