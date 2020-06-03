Beginning in July, all South Blount Utility District late fees, penalties and cut-off procedures will return to normal.
South Blount waived these fees for delinquent accounts in April, May and June to help ease the financial strain of COVID-19.
“As the spread of the virus slowed, the state of Tennessee began advancing through the reopening plan under the Tennessee Pledge,” Public Relations Manager Shay Trembley emailed. “As such, we are also beginning to return to normal operations.”
If bills are unable to be paid, payment arrangements can be made by speaking with a customer service representative at the South Blount Utility office, 808 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, which reopened to customers June 1.
Call 865-982-3560 with concerns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.