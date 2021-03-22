All Tennessee adults will be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine no later than April 5, Tennessee Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey announced Monday, March 22.
But vaccines could be available earlier in certain parts of the state, Piercey said, as individual counties are able to move through the vaccine phases as soon as they are able.
“There are some counties where all residents of all ages are now eligible,” Piercey said. “That’s really good news because we want uptake to be as high as possible, and we want to remove all the barriers that we can.”
Piercey said jumping county lines to get a shot is permissible. “If people are able and willing to drive to different areas to get a vaccine, they’re able to do that,” she said.
Traveling to another county, however, likely won’t be necessary, as Piercey expects counties to open vaccination appointments to people 16 and older soon.
“Within the next 24 to 48 hours you’re going to see a substantive number of counties open it up to all adults,” she said.
Blount County began on Thursday, March 18, vaccinating people ages 55 and older as well as those falling in Phase 2 of the state’s COVID-19 vaccination plan.
Phase 2 includes people who work in social services, commercial agriculture and food production, public transit, telecommunications and public infrastructure — such as road maintenance and waste disposal. Administrative jail staff, postal and package delivery drivers, and utility service workers also are in Phase 2.
The final stage of the state’s vaccination plan, Phase 3, now will be concurrent with the vaccination of all adults. Phase 3 includes inmates, grocery store workers and people who live or work in shelters or college dorms.
While the state isn’t setting aside a specific time to vaccinate Phase 3 members, it will hone in on efforts — such as mass vaccination events at community colleges — to vaccinate people in that phase, Piercey said.
Moving through phases and opening vaccinations up to all adults is the direct result of increased vaccine supply in the state, Piercey said.
“We’re finally, finally at a point where supply is opening up enough,” she said.
The state is anticipating an uptick in vaccine supplies sent to Tennessee for the remainder of March.
Roughly 311,000 doses should touch down in Tennessee this week, Piercey said. The week of March 29 should have about 350,000 total doses coming in. About 50,000 to 60,000 of those doses will be the single-shot Johnson & Johnson.
As of Sunday, March 21, more than 12% of Blount County was fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and nearly another 9% had received their first dose, Tennessee Department of Health data showed.
Vaccinefinder.org, the nation’s hub of vaccination appointment information, lists 11 Blount County locations that offer COVID-19 vaccines: Blount County Health Department, Blount Senior Care Partners, City Drug, Lowes Drugs, Cherokee Health Systems, American Family Care and all Blount Discount Pharmacy, Kroger and Walmart stores. The site links to sign-up pages for appointments at each of the locations.
