Gov. Bill Lee announced Tuesday that Tennessee’s state of emergency will continue through October.
“Tennessee’s response continues to be one of the most targeted in the country and a continued State of Emergency ensures we have access to additional federal funds, ensure our health care capacity is stable and loosen restrictions that would otherwise hinder our response time,” Lee said in a press release.
Lee also signed Executive Order 63, which extends through Oct. 30 certain provisions of previous executive orders, such as allowing local governments to institute mask requirements. The order also removes the restrictions on businesses and gathering sizes in the 89 counties with state-run health departments.
Further, the order allows the reopening of senior centers, continues access to take-out alcohol sales and requires that people with COVID-19 or COVID-19 symptoms stay at home and that employers not require or allow employees with COVID-19 to work.
Executive Order 64, which Lee also signed Tuesday, extended through Oct. 30 provisions that allow for remote notarization and witnessing of documents.
“COVID-19 is still a serious problem and I encourage every Tennessean to continue social distancing and doing their part to make wise choices and help mitigate the spread of the virus,” the governor said.
