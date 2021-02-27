Maryville state Reps. Bob Ramsey and Jerome Moon on Friday updated participants at a Blount Partnership-hosted event on coronavirus-related bills being considered in Nashville.
“In some senses it’s the same-old, same-old,” Ramsey said about topics currently being discussed. “In other senses, we’ve got issues that are far-reaching and give us a chance, really, to bring some stability.”
Ramsey, who gave the majority of the legislative update briefing, said his office has received numerous phone calls about COVID-19 relief and the state’s vaccination schedule.
“We do listen, and I ask you to stay engaged,” he said.
Ramsey said Gov. Bill Lee could decide to reopen long-term care facilities to visitors as soon as today because of mass staff and residents’ vaccinations.
On other legislation, he said the state most likely will continue to allow take-out orders of beer and liquor, which he called “selling cocktails curbside.”
Most of Ramsey’s presentation focused on the prospect of employers mandating COVID-19 vaccines for their workers.
Employers legally are able to require any vaccination, but companies must comply with accepted religious and medical exemptions, which are protected under federal law, he noted.
Further, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s fact sheet on drugs that receive emergency use authorization (EUA) states that recipients “have the option to accept or refuse the EUA product and of any consequences of refusing administration of the product.”
Ramsey said as current law stands, employers with fewer than 15 workers have the ability to overlook the exemptions. Employers with more than 15 are federally required to accept valid exemptions.
Legislation being considered on the state level would ensure that religious and medical vaccine exemptions would be a valid reason for employees of companies and organizations of all sizes to opt out of receiving the COVID-19 vaccine — ensuring employees could not be forced to get innoculated.
“Everybody that writes us letters, they’re very confused and they think that we are against the Christian church, and we’re never going to let anybody maintain the religious exemption of not having the vaccine, and that’s absolutely untrue,” he said. “The federal government protects that.”
But many employers won’t require a COVID-19 vaccine.
A survey by Ipsos, a global market research company, found that 52% of American survey participants said a COVID-19 vaccine should be required by employers. About 57% of survey respondents said there should be an incentive for receiving the shot.
Blount Memorial Hospital CEO Don Heinemann said the hospital has not mandated the shot for its employees but strongly encourages it, adding that about 60% of BMH employees have opted to take the vaccine.
