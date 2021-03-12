As COVID-19 vaccines become more widely available, health officials say they’re seeing an increase in people tending to their basic health care needs — many of which were ignored during the height of the pandemic.
Blount Memorial Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. Harold Naramore said he’s seen people resume regular doctor visits and preventive screenings in recent weeks as Blount County’s COVID cases decrease.
The Tennessee Department of Health reported 2,669 new coronavirus cases in Blount during January. That number for February was just 1,391.
This decrease, Naramore said, is making Blount Countians more likely to tend to other health needs.
“The drops in new cases that we’re seeing has brought with it an increase in individuals feeling more comfortable resuming regular screenings, diagnostic tests and issues they’ve put off, such as surgeries, colonoscopies, mammograms, and primary care physicals or ‘wellness visits,’” he said.
When COVID first hit the United States more than a year ago, with lockdowns and other mandates, fewer people went to the doctor for basic wellness visits. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated 41% of adults avoided medical care.
Many people who forewent basic visits and treatments suffer from life-threatening illnesses. It’s in these cases that ignoring health care needs could be fatal, Naramore said, adding that the number of people dying at home from heart attacks and stroke are on the rise.
“We need to make sure people understand that other things than COVID will kill you,” Naramore said.
Following CDC protocols such as wearing a mask, social distancing and washing hands allows for safe visits to the doctor even as COVID remains in the community, Naramore said.
“The hospital and our outpatient clinics are safe,” he said. “The pandemic, for now, is under better control, and it’s a really good time to revisit the things that have been put off or have newly developed.”
