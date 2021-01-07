The number of Blount Countians who have died of COVID-19 has reached 101, the Tennessee Department of Health reports — with more than a third of those deaths within the past month.
TDH data compiled by The Daily Times shows 35 Blount COVID-19 fatalities since Dec. 5. The 31 days prior saw only 22 deaths in the county.
Blount’s total death toll is topped by only 15 other Tennessee counties. Only four East Tennessee counties — Greene, Knox, Sullivan and Washington — have higher coronavirus death counts.
On Wednesday, Jan. 6, TDH reported 6,326 COVID-19 deaths statewide since the virus hit in March.
“We’re keeping a close eye on the increasing number of cases and our positivity rate, which is running among the highest in the state right now,” Blount Memorial Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. Harold Naramore said. “This tells us that we have a lot of COVID cases in Blount County and that we can continue to expect to see increases in hospitalizations. And as more people require hospitalization, it also increases the chance that deaths also may increase.”
TDH also shows 47 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county since Dec. 5. As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6, Blount Memorial had 37 inpatients with the virus. Eight of those were in the intensive care unit, BMH data showed. The hospital reported 10 available ICU beds.
“We are doing everything we can to help curtail these growing numbers, which include aggressively and quickly using monoclonal antibodies in those community members who qualify for the infusion-based outpatient treatment and offering to assist and assisting the state in administering vaccine to eligible Blount Countians as they make it available,” Naramore said.
In all, 1,064 Blount Countians had active cases of the virus as of Wednesday, TDH data showed. That’s .8% of the total population reported by the U.S. Census Bureau in 2019.
The active Blount COVID-19 cases are seeing a slight decrease over recent weeks. On Dec. 30, there were 1,407 active cases in the county.
Naramore doesn’t expect this downward trend will last long — as more viruses contracted during the holidays soon will surface.
“We’re really just now starting to see the beginning of exposures and spread of the virus due to the Christmas holiday. Christmas is not always a one-, two- or three-day event for a lot of families like Thanksgiving often is, Naramore said. “The Christmas holiday can span over a two-week period, as people gather together from multiple households in each other’s homes or other settings before and after the actual day.”
Though vaccines continue to roll out in the county — as of Jan. 4, approximately 3.41% of Blount County residents were vaccinated, health department data showed — Naramore still cautions people against letting their guard down.
“I continue to share with our doctors and our employees at Blount Memorial, that vaccine or not, we must continue to be diligent about wearing our masks, washing our hands, staying 6 feet apart from each other and avoiding large gatherings, especially with those outside of our immediate households,” he emailed.
