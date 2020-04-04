While local school buildings remain closed because of the coronavirus pandemic, teachers and administrators are finding new ways to connect with students, often repeating the message, “We miss you.”
Some are even starting the day with morning announcements over Facebook, complete with the Pledge of Allegiance.
As soon as administrators determined students would not be returning to classrooms the week of March 23, they emphasized the priorities would be feeding students, reaching out to families to offer support and providing learning opportunities for every student, including those who don’t have internet access for school-issued computers.
Teachers are using a range of ways to reach out, and administrators are praising how quickly they adapted.
“Typically to make a change in education it can take a year to three years to implement something, and we’ve done this in two weeks,” Blount County Schools Director Rob Britt said last week.
“We’re settling down to this new normal,” Maryville City Schools Director Mike Winstead said.
While he’s still hopeful to see students back at school before the end of the academic year, Winstead said, “We’re enjoying a lot of student engagement with our online learning.”
One Maryville teacher even sent her kindergarten students on a scavenger hunt through their homes using their iPads, he said.
Alcoa City Schools Director Brian Bell said his principals have been proud of teachers’ can-do attitudes as they adapt. “They’ve never heard, ‘We can’t do that,’” Bell said.
Other administrators have praised the collaboration of teachers, both sharing what they know about online learning with colleagues and seeking support when they need it.
More than reading, math
Schools are finding ways to bridge what is familiar for students with their new routines. For example, Maryville Junior High School is reminding students that assignments continue on the school’s block schedule, with “A” and “B” days.
Art, music and physical education teachers are offering online assignments, activities and challenges. Montgomery Ridge Intermediate School shared a music video of its “Choir Karaoke.”
The educators recognize that families need more than academics at home too.
For example, Alcoa Elementary School’s Learning Support page includes positive behavior videos.
Fun connections
Carpenters Elementary School began “Virtual Family Game Nights” on March 24, with about 50 families participating through Kahoot! and Facebook Live.
Activities also are helping students stuck at home connect with their classmates, through Google or Zoom meetings, as well as social media posts.
A “Virtual Spirit Week” invited families to post photos from prompts such as “Move It Monday” and “What Ya Reading Wednesday.”
Coulter Grove Intermediate School has been issuing “High Five Friday” challenges, and on April 3 encouraged students to show their appreciation for health care professionals. The result was a collection of cards, videos, signs and sidewalk chalk art posted online.
With the coronavirus situation seeming to change by the minute, schools are making changes as they go.
Blount County Schools opened six Friends sites last week to offer child care to parents who are essential workers, choosing schools where they could easily maintain distance between small groups. The program served about 40 students on its first day.
The first week of the shutdown some Middlesettlements Elementary teachers surprised students with home visits, calling to them with a bullhorn from a car.
However, Alcoa City Schools announced on Friday, April 3, that with the latest state orders for people to stay at home it was canceling meal deliveries, although it will continue offering free breakfast and lunch for any child 18 or younger from 10 to noon on Mondays and Wednesdays, from its high school.
Blount County Schools counselors have been reaching out to ensure students who usually receive extra food at school to take home on weekends also receive that support, in addition to weekday meal pickups.
“We are really focusing on unique needs for each individual student and family, and just dialing back to the basics of what do we really need, as far as food’s concerned, instructional support, relationships, and it domino-ing off of that,” said Amanda Vance, BCS special education supervisor.
She shared an example of a student who considered a delivery of food like a special package just for him. “I think the extra work we’re doing is a gift,” she said, and that example motivates her work.
