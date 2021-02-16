People ages 65 and older — as well as K-12 teachers, child care staff, first responder operations staff and air traffic controllers — will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccines on Feb. 22, the Tennessee Department of Health announced Tuesday, Feb. 16.
“While we remain focused on our seniors, who are the highest-risk population, we’re able to expand vaccine eligibility to these additional groups as our supply continues to grow each week," Tennessee Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey wrote in a press release.
Blount Countians 65 and older and those in Phase 1b of risk-based eligibility may schedule vaccination appointments via the state's newly launched online tool at covid19.tn.gov on Feb. 22.
Those 70 and older or in Phase 1a — health care workers, first responders, funeral and mortuary workers, and long-term care residents and staff — may schedule appointments now.
Read more about the state's vaccination updates in the Wednesday edition of The Daily Times.
