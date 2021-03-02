People with conditions such as obesity and hypertension — as well as pregnant women — will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccines on March 8, the Tennessee Department of Health announced Tuesday, March 2.
The ability to move into this population, known as Phase 1c of the state's vaccination plan, comes as more than 54,000 Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine doses are expected to arrive in the state Wednesday, March 3, Tennessee Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey said.
Blount Countians 65 and older and those in Phase 1c of risk-based eligibility may schedule vaccination appointments at covid19.tn.gov starting March 8.
Those in Phases 1a and 1b may schedule appointments now. Health care workers, first responders, funeral and mortuary workers, long-term care residents and staff, K-12 teachers, child care staff, first responder operations staff and air traffic controllers are in those groups.
Read more about the state's vaccination updates in the Wednesday edition of The Daily Times.
