People with conditions such as obesity and hypertension — as well as pregnant women — will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccines next week, the Tennessee Department of Health announced Tuesday.
The ability to move into this population, known as Phase 1c of the state’s vaccination plan, comes as 54,000 Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine doses are expected to arrive in the state today, Tennessee Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey said.
Signups for the 1c population begins Monday, March 8, as well as the vaccinations.
The shipment of J&J’s vaccine will be in addition to doses from Pfizer BioNTech and Moderna.
Altogether, the state is anticipating a quarter-million vaccines to touch down in Tennessee this week. Pfizer and Moderna will ship 192,000 doses, Piercey told reporters Tuesday.
But vaccine shipments will slow down after this week, she said, adding that no Johnson & Johnson doses will be shipped to Tennessee during the second and third weeks of March.
“(The White House) signaled to us … that we would get a certain amount, and then it would go down, and then it would go back up,” Piercey said. “That’s OK. We can deal with that as long as we have visibility.”
A steady supply of the J&J vaccine won’t surface until later in March — when Piercey also anticipates a 30% to 40% increase in Pfizer and Moderna shipments.
“By the end of the month, it is plausible that we could be getting 300,000-plus vaccines per week,” she said. “That thrills me to say because that’s quite the opposite of what I was telling you just 30 days ago when we were struggling to get maybe even 80,000 a week in the state.”
J&J’s entrance into the vaccine sphere does more than increase available doses. It also gives more places the ability to administer the doses, as its one-dose shots only require basic pharmaceutical refrigerators and freezers for storage. Pfizer and Moderna’s two-dose shots need to be kept in a super-cold freezer or on dry ice.
“This vaccine from Johnson and Johnson, which comes 10 doses to a vial, is by far the easiest one to handle,” Blount Memorial Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. Harold Naramore said. “Because it requires less-stringent refrigeration and it has a longer shelf life, it makes it ideal for distribution in doctors’ offices and pharmacies. It’s similar to the way that we would store and use (the) flu vaccine.”
Further, the vaccine’s simplified refrigeration could pave the way for mass vaccination sites.
Piercey said several mass vaccination events that would use the Johnson & Johnson shot are being planned for mid-March. She did not specify when or where these events would be.
Piercey did, however, say the state is working with the Tennessee Board of Regents to set up large drive-thru vaccination clinics on college campuses statewide. These sites would not only be used to vaccinate students; any qualifying person could drive through and get a shot.
“You’ll see those sites being announced here in the next couple of weeks, but we’ve got several of those scheduled to come online soon,” she said.
To make distribution more efficient and reduce the potential for storage and handling errors, most vaccine locations will receive only one product, following Centers for Disease Control and Preventions guidelines not to “mix and match products at the same site,” Piercey said.
“There will be a few large-scale providers like hospitals, metro health departments, the ones that really are used to handling a lot of vaccine, the ones that have vaccine experts on board, they might be able to offer two products, but the majority of sites are only going to have one product,” she said.
Tennesseans will have a choice of which vaccine they want to receive. The national COVID-19 vaccine location tracker, vaccinefinder.org, shows which vaccines are available at which locations, giving the vaccine recipient the choice of location and, ultimately, of product.
But Piercey echoed the message of the CDC, U.S. Food and Drug Administration and numerous health experts: Any vaccine is a good vaccine.
“The best vaccine is the one you can get the soonest, and so if you are offered the J&J vaccine and you want to take that one, I encourage you to do so,” she said.
Naramore agreed.
“I continue to urge the public to take whatever vaccine is available to you when you can take it. Each of the vaccines that’s available today has a strong efficacy rate, to the tune of more than 90 percent effective, against severe illness, hospitalizations and death,” he emailed. “Right now, controlling COVID-19 is a race against the virus spreading and getting (the) vaccine in people. The more people who get vaccinated, the less people are going to get this virus.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.