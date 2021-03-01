A third COVID-19 vaccine is officially in the mix, and state health officials anticipate roughly 40,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson’s shot could arrive in Tennessee this week.
State Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey said during a news briefing Friday that the exact amount of Johnson & Johnson vaccines the state will receive, and when and where they will arrive, had not been confirmed.
Emails to local and regional health department officials about whether a Johnson & Johnson shipment had touched down in Tennessee or in the county were not responded to by press time.
Any Johnson & Johnson vaccines the state receives will be in addition to those shipped by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, Piercey told reporters Feb. 16.
Johnson & Johnson’s one-dose vaccine received its U.S. Food and Drug Administration Emergency Use Authorization (EAU) late Friday, Feb. 26.
“The authorization of this vaccine expands the availability of vaccines, the best medical prevention method for COVID-19, to help us in the fight against this pandemic, which has claimed over half a million lives in the United States,” FDA Commissioner Dr. Janet Woodcock said.
The FDA’s announcement of the shot’s EUA stated the vaccine was 67% effective in preventing moderate COVID-19 occurring at least 14 days after vaccination and 66% effective in preventing {span}moderate to severe/critical cases {/span}at least 28 days after vaccination, the agency said in a press release.
This data could seem underwhelming, considering that the previously approved shots, by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, are 95% effective. Health experts, though, don’t see it like that.
Piercey said 70% effectiveness “is an awesome effective rate for any vaccine,” Piercey said. “You look at the flu shot. It’s about 55-60%, so for us to have a 70% vaccine, and that’s a preliminary number, against all infection is really, really good.”
Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine has a different efficacy rate than Pfizer and Moderna’s shots because it’s made differently. Pfizer and Moderna’s are mRNA vaccines — meaning a synthetic mRNA strand is injected into the body and programs cells to make a spike protein that will fight the virus.
Johnson & Johnson’s shot is a more typical vaccine. It’s made from a modified human adenovirus.
“(The adenovirus) has been modified so when it enters your cells, it causes your cells to make a spike protein on the virus,” Blount Memorial Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. Harold Naramore explained. “It then presents on the membrane of your cells and triggers the immune response of antibody production, but it also causes your body to ‘remember’ it if it sees the virus again.”
Both shots have been proven to reduce significantly serious illness from the coronavirus.
The FDA reported Johnson & Johnson’s shot is 77% effective in preventing severe COVID-19 cases occurring at least 14 days after vaccination and 85% effective at least 28 days after vaccination.
“There’s been a lot of talk that ‘Oh, it’s 70% effective and not 93% effective.’ I want you to resist that narrative at all costs,” Piercey said. “It is 100% effective against hospitalization and death. You might still have a mild illness, but you are not going to be hospitalized and to die, and that is what we need.”
As of Feb. 28, The Tennessee Department of Health reported that 287 Blount Countians had been hospitalized with COVID-19 since May 2, the date the first hospitalization was reported. A total of 181 Blount Countians have died of the virus.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is expected to curb these numbers since it’s quicker to administer and requires only normal refrigeration.
“This is a one-dose vaccine, which makes it much easier to use,” Naramore said. “It is one that is stored at normal refrigeration, and it’s ideal for commercial pharmacy distribution.”
As of Feb. 28, TDH reported just more than 7% of Blount County was fully vaccinated, and another 6.3% had received the first dose.
