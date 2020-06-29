Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee on Monday extended his State of Emergency related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic to Aug. 29.
Executive Order No. 50 allows the continued suspension of various laws and regulations and other measures to aid the treatment and containment of COVID-19 through regulatory flexibility, promoting social distancing and avoidance of large gatherings, and protecting vulnerable populations.
Lee also signed Executive Orders 51 and 52, which extend provisions that allow for electronic government meetings subject to transparency safeguards and remote notarization and witnessing of documents, respectively, to Aug. 29.
Executive Order No. 50 extends previous provisions that:
• Urge Tennesseans to continue limiting activity and staying home where possible, as well as following health guidelines and maintaining social distancing.
• Urge residents to wear cloth face coverings in places when close to others, and urge employers to allow or require remote work/telework if possible.
• Provide that those with COVID-19 or COVID-19 symptoms are required to stay at home, and that employers may not require or allow employees with COVID-19 to work.
• Limit social and recreational gatherings of 50 or more, unless adequate social distancing can be maintained (the six counties with locally run county health departments may issue different directives on gatherings). This does not apply to places of worship, for which there are guidelines for safe operation of worship services and gatherings, though places of worship are urged to continue virtual or online services where possible.
It also does not apply to weddings, funerals and related events, but encourages postponement of large gatherings, and it limits contact sports with a requirement or substantial likelihood of routine close contact, excluding collegiate or professional sports conducted under the rules or guidelines of their respective governing bodies and does not prohibit training or practicing sports that do not involve close contact with others.
Order No. 50 limits nursing home and long-term-care facility visitation, while providing a framework for safe, limited visitation set forth in Executive Order No. 49, and continued closure of senior centers.
Employers and businesses are expected to comply with the Governor’s Economic Recovery Group Guidelines (e.g., Tennessee Pledge) for operating safely, as well as general health guidelines from the CDC and other government entities.
It provides that bars may only serve customers seated at appropriately spaced tables and must follow the Tennessee Pledge, and urges people and businesses to take special care to protect vulnerable populations, including by offering delivery or special shopping hours where possible.
Take-out and delivery alcohol sales by restaurants and limited-service restaurants are allowed to continue to encouraging customers to utilize take-out or delivery options.
The complete order can be found at https://www.tn.gov/gov ernor/news/2020/6/29/gov--lee-extends-state-of-emergency-to-aug--29--2020.html.
Executive Order No. 51 also extends existing safeguards and allows governing bodies to meet electronically regarding essential business as long as they provide electronic access to the public and meet the safeguards established in that order to ensure openness and transparency.
Executive Order No. 52 extends a previous order and allows for remote notarization and witnessing of documents, subject to compliance with certain procedures.
